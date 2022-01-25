RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

First ever tour inside 6-bedroom mansion Mzee Moi lived in [Video]

This is the first time the public is allowed a glimpse of the multi-million mansion

The late former President Daniel Arap Moi had a house in Kenya’s Blue Diplomatic Zone in Gigiri which now belongs to Russian couple Walter and Elena Kuoni.

In a recent interview on KTN’s Art of the Living show, Elena said the two had purchased the mansion that was initially built exclusively for Mzee Moi.

Having been built for a senior government official it was deemed a protected area, with unauthorised photography and video recordings prohibited.

This is the first time the public has been allowed a glimpse into the multi-million, prime property.

According to 2017 court documents, the house was initially an eight-bedroom house, having been scaled down after renovations estimated to have cost Sh26 million.

The Russian couple had been taken to court over alleged breach of local laws in a law suit initiated by residents of the area, the couple won the 2017 case.

Watch a tour of the house below

According to multiple property websites, houses around the area cost hundreds of millions given their prime location.

Speaking during the interview, Elena said that they had lived in many countries in Africa before they settled in Kenya.

"When we moved to Nairobi, we lived at a house in Shanzu, then we found this place and bought it," she stated.

Elena worked on projects for the German government before she quit her job and ventured into business.

Gigiri is a highly acclaimed, secure neighbourhood which now serves as a principal diplomatic region in Kenya.

It is bordered to the north by Runda, a private estate built on what was previously a coffee plantation. It has large, modern houses on big plots and excellent security with good access and roads.

Up the road is the Lord Erroll Hotel which is linked to Senator Gideon Moi and down the road is the United States Embassy.

