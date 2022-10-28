NCIC Vice Chair Wambui Nyutu gifted Sh600,000 rare whisky

Wambui Nyutu, who is also a businesswoman, received a bottle of Macallan No.6 Whisky from one of her clients on October 28, 2022.

A of Macallan No.6 will set you back about approxiately Sh600,000 in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyutu runs Congress Logistics, a wholesale distributor of alcoholic drinks in the country.

The whisky comes packed with a very fancy and expensive crystal decanter, which makes it stand out from other bottles.

Many of her fans commented on the post, with most expressing shock over the Sh600,000 price tag.

Wambui teased that if were it not for President William Ruto being a teetotaller, she would have loved to share a drink with the head of state.

“Kama President alikua anaonja hii tungefungua na yeye,” she responded to one of the hilarious comments.

The Macallan No.6 is regarded as a collector’s whiskey due to the robust flavours and spices contained in the drink.

In 2019, nearly half of the world’s most valuable whisky collection comprised Macallan products.

Among those who have been spotted enjoying the luxury whisky brand in Kenya include billionaire Andrew Ngirici and his wife Purity Wangui.

Last year she shared a photo in which the two were sipping on The Macallan Rare Cask Black which is a special highland single malt whisky.