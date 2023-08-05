The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 bad habits to avoid when visiting friends or relatives

Amos Robi

While visiting each other is recommended, some visitors' habits are unpleasing and may put off the host

Man watching TV
Being a guest in someone's home or at an event is an opportunity to create lasting memories and build meaningful relationships.

However, it's essential to be mindful of our actions and behaviours to ensure we leave a positive impression as gracious guests.

Here are ten things to avoid when you find yourself in the privileged role of a guest according to AI bot chat GPT

It's considered good etiquette to bring a small gift or token of appreciation for your host. Whether it's a bouquet of flowers, a bottle of wine, or a homemade treat, a thoughtful gesture shows gratitude for the invitation.

While it's wonderful to enjoy the company of your hosts, be mindful of their schedule and other commitments. Avoid overstaying your welcome and be aware of cues that it may be time to bid farewell.

Every household has its unique set of rules or preferences. Be respectful and follow their guidelines, whether it's about shoes at the entrance or pet restrictions.

If your host has prepared a meal for you, be gracious and appreciative, even if some dishes may not be to your taste.

Making specific dietary requests or complaining about the food can be disrespectful.

Man looking at a sandwich on a table
Man looking at a sandwich on a table Man looking at a sandwich on a table Pulse Live Kenya
Respect your host's privacy by refraining from exploring areas of their home that are not intended for guests.

It's essential to maintain boundaries and avoid making your host uncomfortable.

While it's tempting to indulge in the delectable spread, moderation is key. Avoid overeating or excessive drinking, as it may lead to discomfort or create an awkward situation.

Show your appreciation by offering to help with dishes or tidying up after a meal. Your willingness to contribute will be valued by your host.

Whether you're attending a formal event or a casual gathering, be mindful of your behaviour. Avoid loud or disruptive conduct that may negatively impact the atmosphere.

Woman looking exhausted
Woman looking exhausted Woman looking exhausted Pulse Live Kenya
Acknowledge the effort your host has put into the gathering or event. A simple 'thank you' or compliment on the delicious meal goes a long way in showing your gratitude.

After your visit, take the time to send a thank-you note or message expressing your gratitude for the hospitality. It's a thoughtful gesture that will be cherished by your host.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi

