Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

While I always book a private room in an Airbnb home, it's fairly typical for an owner to share their common living spaces, both indoors and out. This can range from living rooms to kitchens and bathrooms, as well as outdoor recreational areas.I'm often the only guest in a home, but I've also stayed in Airbnbs that operate more like a B&B, where additional guests are occupying other rooms.I tend to stay in my private room, but there are times when I need to use the kitchen or bath. I've rarely seen other guests or even the host when I do, as I find that people prefer to keep to themselves. I've never had to wait to use a bathroom either, or seen evidence of anyone else. The most I've done in someone else's kitchen is microwave a bag of popcorn to eat in my room. House rules usually require that you wash and put back anything that you use. And when I'm on a trip, I prefer not to make a mess cooking, so I'll opt for a take-out deli sandwich instead, or occasionally splurge on a nice meal out .Once in a while I'll see another guest on their laptop at a table or pass someone coming or going, but that's the extent of it.

Business Insider USA