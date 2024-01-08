The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Lynet Okumu

In the wake of the tragic discovery of Starlet Wahu, Pastor Kanyari's sister, found lifeless in an Airbnb, concerns about the safety of such accommodations have been raised. For those contemplating an Airbnb stay, here are eight crucial things you should consider before making a booking.

Instead, my family and I stayed at an Airbnb that felt like its own private Swiss retreat.
Instead, my family and I stayed at an Airbnb that felt like its own private Swiss retreat.

Over the past decade, Airbnb has revolutionised the travel and hospitality industry, providing travelers with diverse accommodation options across Kenya.

Its disruptive innovation has not only provided travelers with diverse options but has also reshaped the hospitality landscape

However, despite its widespread popularity, there are important considerations that individuals should keep in mind before opting for an Airbnb stay.

A luxurious safari camp bedroom in afternoon light
A luxurious safari camp bedroom in afternoon light Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Airbnb says, no more parties!

Airbnb listings, ranging from rooms in regular houses to unique and exotic properties, lack standardised rating systems.

They rely on profile descriptions, photos, and guest ratings. This subjective evaluation can lead to discrepancies in expectations, as interpretations of terms like spotless or well-designed may differ among guests

ADVERTISEMENT

While Airbnb excels in providing a sense of independence and privacy, the downside is the potential lack of on-site assistance.

Many listings are private properties, and if issues arise, guests may have to coordinate with off-site hosts.

Some Airbnb's may require scheduled check-ins, which might potentially inconvenience guests.

A bedroom in the show home.Beattie Film for CABN
A bedroom in the show home.Beattie Film for CABN Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Each Airbnb comes with its own set of house rules, varying in strictness and content. Travelers should thoroughly review these rules to ensure a suitable match with their preferences.

Failure to do so might result in feeling restricted or encountering issues during the stay.

One significant disadvantage of Airbnb is the risk of last-minute cancellations by hosts. While Airbnb has policies in place to protect guests, instances of hosts canceling bookings close to check-in dates may occur.

Such cancellations can leave guests scrambling for alternative accommodations, potentially disrupting travel plans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sharing living spaces like bathrooms, kitchens, and dens with an owner or other guests isn't a big deal.
Sharing living spaces like bathrooms, kitchens, and dens with an owner or other guests isn't a big deal. While I always book a private room in an Airbnb home, it's fairly typical for an owner to share their common living spaces, both indoors and out. This can range from living rooms to kitchens and bathrooms, as well as outdoor recreational areas.I'm often the only guest in a home, but I've also stayed in Airbnbs that operate more like a B&B, where additional guests are occupying other rooms.I tend to stay in my private room, but there are times when I need to use the kitchen or bath. I've rarely seen other guests or even the host when I do, as I find that people prefer to keep to themselves. I've never had to wait to use a bathroom either, or seen evidence of anyone else. The most I've done in someone else's kitchen is microwave a bag of popcorn to eat in my room. House rules usually require that you wash and put back anything that you use. And when I'm on a trip, I prefer not to make a mess cooking, so I'll opt for a take-out deli sandwich instead, or occasionally splurge on a nice meal out .Once in a while I'll see another guest on their laptop at a table or pass someone coming or going, but that's the extent of it. Business Insider USA

READ: 10 clues the house is not his & might be an Airbnb or a friend's house

The inherent risk in Airbnb lies in the uncertainty of sharing accommodations with strangers.

While renting an entire property provides more privacy, opting for a room in someone's home entails an element of unpredictability regarding the hosts' character and behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the nightly rate, Airbnb guests may encounter additional charges, including service fees imposed by Airbnb, cleaning fees set by hosts, and sometimes hospitality taxes.

Understanding these charges upfront is essential to budgeting and avoiding surprises.

Compared to hotels with security measures like surveillance cameras and on-site staff, Airbnb may provide less monitored guest safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some hosts implement security measures, the lack of standardised requirements can leave guests feeling less secure during their stay.

Unlike hotels often located near transportation hubs, Airbnb listings vary in accessibility to public transportation.

Some areas might have limited public transit options, inconveniencing travelers who rely on buses, trains, or subways. Additionally, parking availability can be limited or nonexistent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Airbnb properties may lack standardised emergency exits and procedures found in other commercial accommodations.

Because some Airbnb listings may not provide the same level of guidance or assurance in this regard, understanding how to swiftly exit the premises during an emergency is essential for your safety.

Some Airbnb properties might be located in diverse neighborhoods with varying safety standards.

The absence of a consistently safe neighborhood can be considered a disadvantage, impacting the overall security of your stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Researching local crime rates, reading community reviews, and assessing proximity to emergency services become crucial steps.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

New Year Resolutions

7 reasons your New Year resolutions might not work

Cheesecake

DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking

Ugali and eggs

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Have you ever wondered what to cook with with soy source? [Food Network]

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce