10 of the world's most empty countries with only a few people living in them

Temi Iwalaiye

These countries look like ghost towns in post-apocalyptic movies; you hardly see people.

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

These countries have a small population perhaps for political or geographical reasons. Here are some countries to run to if you are tired of humans and need some peace and quiet:

Pitcairn Islands is one of the emptiest countries in the world [tripadvisor]
Located in the South Pacific, it is a remote and inhabited location with a population of 50 who are descendants of four original colonizing families.

The islands are part of four volcanic islands in the United Kingdom, with Pitcairn being the only one inhabited. The islands are inaccessible due to limestone cliffs covered in coral, but Pitcairn is fertile and friendly to human habitation.

The low population is partly due to its remote nature and lack of airplane landing strips, but yachts and cruise ships are welcome in its harbour.

Mongolia borders Russia and China [gettyimages]
It has a population density of 4.9 people per square mile. The island is home to around 246 people, all of whom live on the main island. Mongolia is known for Genghis Khan and its horse breeds.

The country's landmass is bordered by Russia and China, but a rapidly growing population could change its ranking.

Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia is the world's coldest capital. It experiences winds from Siberia during the winter, making it a challenging destination for tourists.

Tristan da Cunha, a remote archipelago in the South Atlantic, is home to around 246 people, all living on its main island. Despite its small size of 200 square kilometres, it remains one of the world's least densely populated places.

One of the least populated countries in the world [Pickvisa]

Svalbard attracts tourists to see its polar bears, but there are risks involved. Svalbard and Jan Mayen are two remote, cold islands in Norway with low population densities.

Svalbard has a land area exceeding 60,000 square kilometres, accommodating a population of 2,667. In contrast, Jan Mayen, although smaller with an area of 377 square kilometres, remains uninhabited.

With a population density of only 4.9 people per square mile, it truly stands out as one of the world's most sparsely populated locations.

The Falkland Islands are under UK jurisdiction. The archipelago consists of 778 islands with 3,398 inhabitants.

The main islands, West and East Falkland, are untouched breeding grounds for birds. Despite a low GDP, the islands have a high GDP per capita and rank well on the Human Development Index. The islanders are resourceful and have a powerful attachment to their home.

Greenland is pretty cold
Greenland is one of the world's least populated country. It has a population of 0.03 people per square kilometre, that's around 56,000. The island is quite old, it has been inhabited for over 4500 years.

The country is mainly covered in ice, with the majority living along the west coast. If Greenland's ice were to melt, sea levels around the world would rise by seven meters.

The northern lights makes Iceland dreamy [Thetimes]

Iceland is a country with a population of around 370,000, most of whom live in the cold capital, Reykjavík. Iceland is magnificent, with glaciers, volcanoes, and black-sand beaches.

It also has bright summer nights with 24-hour daylight and is known for its northern lights.

A disputed location in the Maghreb has a population of around half a million, with a population density of 2.13 people per square kilometre. The territory's land area is 266,000 square kilometres, making it one of the least densely populated places in the world.

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]
This Southwestern African country is characterized by its arid, dry soil and desert-like geography. It shares borders with Botswana to the East and has a population density of 2.97 people per square km (2.55 million people).

Despite its desert-like geography, Namibia has a mild temperature due to its high mountains.

Australia has a small population density with around 25,604,700 people living in 7.69 million square kilometres of the island, making it a density of 3,25 people per square kilometre.

However, most Australians live in coastal cities, which means the outback is deserted probably because it is the driest, flattest, most arid, and least hospitable location for tourists and people generally.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

