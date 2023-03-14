5 amazing facts about the red lake in Tanzania that turns animals into stones

Some facts about Lake Natron;

1. Phantom rain

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though rain falls on Lake Natron, a large portion of that is "phantom rain"— it evaporates before it reaches the surface.

2 . Only flamingos can live on the lake

Pulse Nigeria

The lake is the largest breeding site for flamingoes, the bacteria in the lake that kills most birds does not affect flamingos.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Terminal Lake

Lake Natron and Lake Bahi are the two alkaline lakes in East Africa. Both are terminal lakes because they do not drain into any river or sea but are fed by rivers and hot springs.

4. The water in the lake is toxic.

Large salt, soda, and magnesite deposits can be found in Lake Natron. This water will damage the internal organs of any animal that drinks it.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. The water is red and hot