5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

But these days, human activity has been the primary cause of these natural disasters, often leading to the loss of life and property.

Today is International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction, and we will be spotlighting the worst natural disasters of the 21st century.

1. 2010 Haiti Earthquake

Haiti experienced a magnitude-7.3 earthquake on January 12, 2010, resulting in 220,000 deaths and over 300,000 injuries. The earthquake is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the last decade, with over 3 million people becoming homeless.

2. 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami and earthquake

In 2004, off the west coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia, the Indian Ocean experienced a deadly tsunami, ejecting energy equivalent to 23,000 atom bombs. The epicentre of the earthquake which produced devastating waves up to metres high was beneath the ocean.

On the first day, over 150,000 people were killed and millions were missing. Approximately 230,000 people died in the earthquake and tsunami, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century.

3. The 2005 Kashmir Earthquake

In 2005, a 7.6 MW earthquake, struck Pakistan's Kashmir, causing 100,000 deaths, 70,000 injuries, and rendering four million homeless people. This was one of the deadliest earthquakes to happen in that area.

4. The European Heat Wave of 2003

The European Heat Wave of 2003 was the deadliest heatwave in the last 500 years. France was the country most affected. The death toll was over 70,000 in Europe, including France, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy, with average temperatures exceeding 45°C.

5. 2001 Gujarat Earthquake

