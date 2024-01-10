The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The temptation of setting or breaking a record captivated many in 2023, with some individuals achieving viral fame while others went unnoticed.

Guinness World Records
Guinness World Records

However, the decision to attempt such feats requires careful consideration beyond the spotlight. Here are some factors to consider before embarking on a record-breaking journey:

Consider your health:

  • Setting a record often demands extraordinary physical and mental exertion. It is crucial to assess your current health status before diving into such endeavors.
  • Consider the toll it may take on your body, as irregular sleep patterns and intense training regimes could adversely affect your well-being.

Consider available resources:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Record-breaking attempts come with financial implications. Assess whether you have the necessary resources or sponsorship to support your endeavor.
  • For specific records, such as a drive-a-thon, factor in costs for a good car, fuel, maintenance, and other essential expenses.

Consider what you'll gain from it:

  • Understand the purpose behind your desire to set or break a record. Recognition, personal satisfaction, or promotional opportunities for your business are common motivations.
  • If the potential gains align with your goals, it may be a worthwhile pursuit. However, if the endeavor lacks tangible benefits, reconsider your commitment because you are not going to get paid for setting or breaking a recording.

Consider the rules and regulations:

  • Each record category often comes with a set of rules and guidelines established by organizations like the Guinness World Records. Familiarize yourself with these regulations.
  • Ensure that you can adhere to the stipulated rules, as failure to comply may result in disqualification. Wasting energy on a project that doesn't meet the criteria is a disappointing outcome.
ADVERTISEMENT

Plan for good or bad outcome:

  • Understand that not every record-breaking attempt guarantees immediate success or recognition. Prepare for the aftermath, whether it be success, failure, or a lack of attention.
  • Consider how the experience, win or lose, can contribute to personal growth, skill development, or other aspects of your life.

Embarking on a journey to set or break a record is commendable, but it requires thoughtful planning and consideration.

By carefully weighing these factors, you can make an informed decision and increase your chances of a successful and fulfilling record-breaking experience.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cheesecake

DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking

Lupita Nyong'o [Glamour]

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

Ugali and eggs

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Have you ever wondered what to cook with with soy source? [Food Network]

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce