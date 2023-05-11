5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Here are the five most prominent ancient African kingdom;

1)The Benin Empire

The Kingdom of Benin, now modern-day Nigeria, proudly boasted several thousand bronze sculptures that adorned the royal palace, dating back to the 13th century. But in 1897, the British Empire sent troops on a punitive expedition to punish Benin rebels who retaliated against imperial power. The Empire's soldiers sacked and looted the city, bringing an end to the Kingdom of Benin.More than 900 historic objects from the former kingdom — including more than 200 bronze plaques — ended up in the British Museum, now part of its collection of "contested objects."Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has sought the return of the bronzes on several occasions. Although the British Museum has agreed to loan the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, it has not gone so far as to agree to fully return them. "The Museum is committed to active engagement with Nigerian institutions concerning the Benin Bronzes, including pursuing and supporting new initiatives developed in collaboration with Nigerian partners and colleagues," the British Museum wrote on its website. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

The great Benin Empire located in present-day Nigeria was quite prominent during the 13th to 19th centuries. The Kingdom of Benin at the time was famous for its wealth, trade, agriculture, and craftsmanship.

The king was referred to as the Oba and he had commanded both religious and secular authority. Another prominent feature of the Benin Kingdom was the great wall of Benin and also known for its great works of art such as the Benin bronzes.

The kingdom flourished for a while until internal strife and an invasion of British forces ended it in the 19th century.

2) The Ghana Empire

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wagadou, the great Ghana Empire emerged around the 8th century CE in what is today known as Mauritania and Mali.

This was established by the Soninke people and at that time, this empire was popular for its control of vital trade routes across the Sahara Desert and acting as an intermediary between the Arab traders of North Africa and the indigenous peoples of West Africa.

Apart from its thriving economy, the Ghana Kingdom also had great military strength that enabled it to maintain control over its vast territories and protect its trade routes.

But then, things went south in the 11th century CE, when the Ghana Empire faced multiple challenges from external forces until it was succeeded by the Mali Empire.

3) Kingdom of Mali

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This was one of West Africa's most powerful empires during the 13th and 16th centuries. It was so large that it encompassed parts of present-day Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.

The Kingdom of Mali was founded by Sundiata Keita, in 1235 and derived its wealth from its gold mines. The Kingdom of Mali at some point had a prominent king - Mansa Musa, the tenth ruler of Mali.

He is popular for his pilgrimage to Mecca where he travelled with enormous amounts of gold that some sources say he would spend so much on his journey that the cities he travelled through will be left with inflation.

Just like the other great African Empires the Mali Kingdom declined due to internal conflict and the invasion that occurred in the late 17th century.

ADVERTISEMENT

4) The Kingdom of Kush

Pulse Nigeria

This was located in present-day Sudan from 1070 BCE to 350 CE and it was also another powerful and influential African kingdom.

The kingdom of Kush was originally part of Egypt but they later gained their independence and flourished for years to the extent of encroaching the great Roman Empire and securing independence and respect from the Emperor himself.

The Kingdom of Kush was also popular for its power and wealth as well as its monumental structures such as temples, pyramids, and palaces. It would later face a decline due to internal strife, issues with the economy and external pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) The Kingdom of Songhai

Pulse Nigeria

Also located in Africa, the Kingdom of Songhai emerged in the 15th century. This Kingdom that would later surpass the Mali Empire originated in the city of Gao, under the leadership of Sunni Ali Ber, who ruled from 1464 to 1492.

The Songhai Kingdom grew wealthy through trade in gold and salt as it controlled important trade routes connecting West Africa with North Africa and the Middle East.