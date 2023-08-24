The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

Anna Ajayi

From a giant seashell house to a bubble house in France, these architectures are all real and exist in various parts of our world.

Seashell house in Mexico [AmazingArchitecture]
Seashell house in Mexico [AmazingArchitecture]

When it comes to unusual architecture, nowadays, it seems like you can find all sorts of creative house designs.

Some people are forced to get creative because of some physical restrictions, while others choose to be creative just for fun, and they end up making really unique homes.

Most architects usually design houses that fit the normal standards of cities around the world. But there are a few who like to stand out. They use their houses to make a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, here are 5 of the most unusual houses in the world:

Architect Javier Senosiain designed this beautiful house shaped like a giant shell, and it's truly one-of-a-kind.

Interior of the shell house [AmazingArchitecture]
Interior of the shell house [AmazingArchitecture] Pulse Nigeria

Taking inspiration from the styles of Antoni Gaudi and Frank Lloyd Wright, Senosiain crafted this expansive seashell house for a family of four in Mexico City. He used the concept of "Bio-Architecture," which involves creating buildings that mimic the natural shapes of living things, he aimed to restore a sense of balance with nature. This led him to infuse an aquatic theme into his design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the Nautilus, the sense of communal living flows seamlessly without any separate rooms. As you ascend the spiral staircase and pass through the hallway, you'll see spaces like the television room within the Nautilus's curvature. The flow of the space continues upward through the spiral stairs to the study room, where you can view the mountain’s landscape.

This auto residence located in Gnigl near Salzburg, Austria was designed and built by Architect Markus Voglreiter.

A car-inspired house in Austria [Blogspot]
A car-inspired house in Austria [Blogspot] Pulse Nigeria

The house has an eco-friendly approach to heating and cooling, coupled with super tight insulation and shading. Natural light and ventilation all play a major role in the design, however unconventional.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house was built using an energy-efficient heating and insulation building system, which reduces energy consumption. Interestingly, the exterior of the house looks strange, but it's mostly for aesthetics and doesn't play any major role.

This bubble-shaped villa was designed in the 1970s by architect Antti Lovag. He wanted the design to have a natural and flowing look and got inspiration from the flowing shape of ancestral caves and troglodyte habitats.

Interior of the Bubble house [Pinterest]
Interior of the Bubble house [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Bubble House, also known as Palais Bulles, sits above the Mediterranean Sea. It has an outdoor amphitheatre, a big hall for events with space for 350 people to sit, and a garden with a pool and small ponds in a space of 8,500 square meters. There are also beds that are round like bubbles to match the aesthetics.

ADVERTISEMENT
Round beds to match the aesthetics [Pinterest]
Round beds to match the aesthetics [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

A designer named Pierre Cardin bought this house in 1989, ironically he was the designer of the iconic bubble dress 30 years earlier.

Pierre Cardin's bubble house [ArchDaily]
Pierre Cardin's bubble house [ArchDaily] Pulse Nigeria

This house with 28 bedrooms, has often been used as a location for editorial fashion photography and film festival parties. Antti Lovag, the architect, is still making unusual houses even at the age of 90.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tardigrade house in California [Atlasobscura]
Tardigrade house in California [Atlasobscura] Pulse Nigeria

In Berkeley, California, architect Sam Tsui created the Tsui House. He claims it's one of the safest homes globally.

Tsui says this house can survive earthquakes, floods, fires, and even termites. while also energy-sufficient and environmentally friendly. Inspired by a famously sturdy little creature called a tardigrade.

This microscopic tardigrade was an inspiration. [Pinterest]
This microscopic tardigrade was an inspiration. [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

These tiny animals are so tough they can even survive in outer space. Tardigrades are microscopic animals that are considered to be the “world’s most indestructible creature”. The locals in Berkeley call this house the "Fish House" because it looks like a tardigrade. The residence was built with safety in mind. The exterior of the house slopes inward at a 4-degree angle to protect it from earthquakes.

ADVERTISEMENT
The mushroom house [PropertySource]
The mushroom house [PropertySource] Pulse Nigeria

Situated in a wooded area near the town of Perinton, New York, this house is made up of four large pods, each weighing 80 tons. These pods sit on sturdy concrete stems that are 14 to 20 feet tall. These stems start at a narrow three-foot diameter where they connect to the pods and widen to five feet at the base. What's interesting is that the sides of each pod's upper part, which looks like a mushroom cap, are made entirely of windows.

Inside the mushroom house [Nytimes]
Inside the mushroom house [Nytimes] Pulse Nigeria

Inside, one of the pods is used as the living and dining area, another serves as the kitchen, and the remaining two are used as sleeping spaces. There's also a smaller "half pod" that acts as an open deck area. In total, the house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, spread across 4,168 square feet of space. When you combine this design with its natural surroundings, the entire structure resembles a giant mushroom.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

5 signs he's about to play you

5 signs he's about to play you

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

___8869818___2018___9___18___14___wodaabe4

See the tribe that allows you to steal another man’s wife

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

(L-R) Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh [Pinterest]

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces