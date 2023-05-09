5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

Microwaves aren’t just for leftovers. They can be the main event when it comes to cooking.
Microwave ovens are versatile gadgets that have many other uses besides heating cold food.
We bring you a few unusual uses of the microwave, which will take the satisfaction level of your food to the next level:
- Steam vegetables
Forget about elaborate steamers and hot water over the stove, microwave can simply do the job.
Steam your veggies in a covered bowl in the microwave with a little water, and you are good to go.
- Bake
While most people usually consider their gas oven for baking, you can actually bake a lot of foods or cakes in your microwave oven.
The versatility of a microwave oven allows you to do all your cakes without needing separate kitchen appliances.
- Foam milk
Microwaves can be used to foam milk for all your beverages.
All you need is a small jar. Pour your milk into a jar and seal it. Shake it well for a minute or two until you see all the froth. Immediately microwave it for 30 seconds, and then, your foam milk will be ready.
- Making citrus fruits juicier
Another great thing you can do with a microwave oven is to make citrus fruits juicier. So, the next time you take a lemon or orange out of your refrigerator, don’t juice it immediately. Microwave the fruit for just 20 seconds, and you’ll be able to squeeze out a lot more juice.
- Rise dough
Instead of waiting for the dough to rise on its own, save yourself a few hours and use the microwave to speed up the process. For a two-rise or three-rise recipe, you can warm up the dough on very low power (10 percent) using the microwave, shape it, and put it back in to rise again. Instead of waiting 45 minutes for a rise, you can achieve the same results in 10 or 15 minutes.
