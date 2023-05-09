The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

Berlinda Entsie

Microwave ovens are versatile gadgets that have many other uses besides heating cold food.

Lady using a microwave
Lady using a microwave

Microwaves aren’t just for leftovers. They can be the main event when it comes to cooking.

We bring you a few unusual uses of the microwave, which will take the satisfaction level of your food to the next level:

  • Steam vegetables

Forget about elaborate steamers and hot water over the stove, microwave can simply do the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steam your veggies in a covered bowl in the microwave with a little water, and you are good to go.

  • Bake

While most people usually consider their gas oven for baking, you can actually bake a lot of foods or cakes in your microwave oven.

The versatility of a microwave oven allows you to do all your cakes without needing separate kitchen appliances.

  • Foam milk
ADVERTISEMENT

Microwaves can be used to foam milk for all your beverages.

All you need is a small jar. Pour your milk into a jar and seal it. Shake it well for a minute or two until you see all the froth. Immediately microwave it for 30 seconds, and then, your foam milk will be ready.

  • Making citrus fruits juicier

Another great thing you can do with a microwave oven is to make citrus fruits juicier. So, the next time you take a lemon or orange out of your refrigerator, don’t juice it immediately. Microwave the fruit for just 20 seconds, and you’ll be able to squeeze out a lot more juice.

  • Rise dough 
ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of waiting for the dough to rise on its own, save yourself a few hours and use the microwave to speed up the process. For a two-rise or three-rise recipe, you can warm up the dough on very low power (10 percent) using the microwave, shape it, and put it back in to rise again. Instead of waiting 45 minutes for a rise, you can achieve the same results in 10 or 15 minutes.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

8 steps you should follow after winning the US Green Card lottery

8 steps you should follow after winning the US Green Card lottery

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious and depressed

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious and depressed

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

10 benefits of physical touch to a woman

10 benefits of physical touch to a woman

For women: How to get wider hips

For women: How to get wider hips

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

The bizarre tradition of lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

Lady using a microwave

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

A stock photo of a man wearing a mask to cut an onion

5 ways to cut onions without shedding tears