5 ways to take amazing pictures of yourself while travelling solo

Solo trips are really the best! However, the big question on everyone's mind when it comes to globetrotting the world solo is, how to take pictures because who would want to take a bold trip around the world and not have evidence of them there?

Knowing how to take photos when travelling alone is a handy skill. Although it can be one of the many challenges solo travelers face, it's really not so tough when you get the hang of it. It requires a lot of patience and can be time-consuming.

Here are some ways to take stunning pictures of yourself on your solo trip:

1. Use a tripod

When it comes to solo travel photography, your tripod should be your best friend. Mount your camera or smartphone on your tripod, set it at the angle you want and get your shot. Easy peasy!

The best way to do this is to get a remote shutter along with your accessories which allow you to set up your camera and click the remote whenever you are ready to get your shot.

Without this remote, you would need to set your timer, run in front of your camera and strike your pose before the timer runs out which can be too much of a hassle.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Ask strangers to take your picture

This might seem the most obvious way to get your perfect shot. The problem however is that sometimes, strangers just can't get you the perfect shot you want. A key factor when asking someone to take your photo is communication.

Don't be afraid to tell them exactly how you want the photo to be taken. This can be a good way to strike up a conversation and make new friends.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Use mirrors and other reflective surfaces

Mirror selfies are taking over the internet nowadays. Get creative with your photography and take your pictures on any reflective surface you think would be nice for the shot you want.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Use a selfie stick

A camera holder or selfie stick is a device designed in such a way that it holds your camera or smartphone and you can take your picture by yourself at the perfect angle.

It is sort of an extended arm. Make sure that you place your camera properly in the holder and take your beautiful pictures yourself.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Get a drone

The best way to take your pictures is by launching your drone into the air. Not only do drones allow you to gain a bird's eye view, but they also make photography and videography while travelling solo so much easier.