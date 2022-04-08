Meet 62-year-old Kenyan planning to conquer Mt Everest

Kagambi, a well-respected guide, and mountaineer, is the owner of Kagambi Mountain Exploration - a Kenya-based guiding company, and he will be the only Kenyan on the team with a participant from Ethiopia and the rest are American.

Speaking on his preparedness, Kagambi revealed that physically he is in shape but he will have to take things slow due to his aging knees.

"My knees are not very good, but climbing Everest has been a big goal for a long time."

Kagambi in 1989 was the first Black African on summit Denali - the highest mountain peak in North America, with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level.

He’s done the Eiger, a 3,967-metre mountain of the Bernese Alps in Switzerland, three times. He also actively trains Kenya’s mountain rescue teams.

"When I started mountaineering, I never knew where it would take me or that it would be my career, because at the time I was a teacher. And now I still teach, but I teach mountaineering," Kagambi stated.

Fell in love with mountains in 1983

1983 was the first year he had a serious mountain experience: He and a friend attempted Point Lenana, which at 16,354 feet is the third highest peak on Mt Kenya.

When he kept going and his companion fell back, that moment proved life-changing for Kagambi, he told writer Kang-Chun Cheng.

"We want to expose more people to mountain-climbing and show them what is possible. For me, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to learn what I do," said Kagambi.

More than 6,000 people have reached the summit of Everest, but fewer than 10 of them were black.

"As well as making the climbing community more diverse, the bigger goal is to show people that if you are determined to do something and have a dream, you should start working towards it. You shouldn’t give up. This expedition is a dream come true for us," he said.

Kagambi also lamented a lack of support from the Ministry of Sport, stating that he hopes this expedition will lead to the Government of Kenya recognising mountaineering as a sport.