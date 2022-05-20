7 deadliest water bodies on Earth

Here are 7 of the deadliest water bodies you need to steer clear of:

Frying Pan Lake, New Zealand

A name like this is enough to scare off even the most daring waterbug. Frying Pan Lake is located in New Zealand's Waimangu Volcanic Rift Valley. This lake gets so hot to a temperature of around 45 to 55 degrees Celsius. It is located in a portion of a volcanic crater known as Echo Crater. The eruption that created the crater killed over 100 people in 1886, so the lake has a pretty grim history.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Lake Kivu, Rwanda

Lake Kivu is a beautiful lake with scenic and breathtaking landscapes and a hub for tourists and locals. Despite its allure, Lake Kivu is a major catastrophe waiting to happen. The lake holds around 12 cubic miles of carbon dioxide and 16 cubic miles of methane at the bottom, it could literally explode at any moment. When it does, it won't just expel water, but tons of this carbon dioxide and methane it stores. It will destroy everything on its path.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Jacob's Well, Texas

Jacob's Well is a beautiful and alluring swimming hole located in Texas. Just by looking at it, you'd never know it has claimed the lives of at least 8 people over the year. Jacob's Well looks like a perfect place to go for a swim, and it actually is, as long as you can stay afloat. The real danger lies in its attraction to divers. The mouth is a 30-foot deep natural well that opens up at the bottom to a broad network of dangerous caves that many inexperienced divers may never leave.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Boiling Lake, Dominica

Swimming is strictly prohibited in this lake because the water can reach boiling temperatures in a matter of seconds. This lake will literally boil you alive. With bubbling greyish-blue water that is usually enveloped in a cloud of steam, the Boiling Lake looks like a giant pot of water cooking on a stove.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Lake Natron, Tanzania

Lake Natron is a red water lake with high alkalinity that reaches close to 12, enough to harden animals and humans into stone. This lake is covered in a red salt crust. Coming into contact with the water can burn the skin and eyes because of how caustic it is.

Like Jacob's Well, the Great Blue Hole Well, the Great Blue Hole looks alluring to divers. Beneath the surface of the beautiful deep blue colored water is a complex series of tunnels. The most dangerous part of diving into this hole is that scientists discovered that as they descended into the hole, signs of life become scarce. There's a thick layer of hydrogen sulphide spanning the entire width of the home, underneath which there is no oxygen.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Bermuda Triangle