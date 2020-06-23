Wellness is defined as a state of being in good health especially as an actively pursued goal.

There has never been a more crucial time to pursue wellness than with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

One key way of ensuring wellness for yourself and those around you is through diet and more specifically through healthy drinks. Have you tried Ketepa’s range of wellness teas?

Pulselive.co.ke cannot get enough of these exciting teas from Ketepa, from the colourful Purple tea, the strong Orthodox tea, the refreshing White Tea and the rich Jani green tea.

KETEPA Purple Tea and KETEPA Orthodox Tea, two brands in the KETEPA wellness range

Serving suggestion for KETEPA Orthodox Tea

KETEPA’s Purple Tea

The first thing you should know about this brilliant tea is that it has the sweetest aroma you will ever get from tea.

As you brew a healthy cup for yourself you won’t help but notice the hints of citrus and a refreshing flowery scent filling the room.

KETEPA Purple Tea unpacked

The next interesting thing about this special blend of tea is the colours you will experience as you make a cup for yourself.

And did you know that Purple Tea was exclusively developed in Kenya? All the more reason you should definitely make this a staple in your wellness regime.

KETEPA has made everything much easier by having a perfect recipe right on the pack so it’s much easier for you to brew and enjoy this tea in a matter of minutes.

Making KETEPA Purple Tea

Boil water in a kettle and let it cool to about 80 degrees Celsius. 1 tablespoon of Ketepa Purple tea leaves will brew 1 cup of tea so add the proportional amount of tea leaves to a clean teapot or clean container. Add the hot water and give it up to 5 minutes for the tea to brew. Add some lemon juice to the tea for the colours to develop, the more lemon you add the deeper the colour will be. Strain directly into the serving cups. You may add honey to your taste.

KETEPA Purple Tea

KETEPA’s Purple Tea is great for your heart, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension. It is a stomach friendly source of caffeine and it also has more antioxidants than black and green tea.

Ketepa’s Orthodox Tea

There’s something about Ketepa’s Orthodox Tea that just makes you fall in love with a strong cup of tea and that something is in how these tea leaves are processed.

The Ketepa Orthodox tea is produced using the traditional method of tea production, which involves plucking, withering, rolling, oxidation and drying.

KETEPA Orthodox Tea

As you make this tea, you will notice it gives off it’s aroma straight away and just a little of the tea leaves goes a long way.

Ketepa Orthodox tea has high levels of antioxidants that help neutralize damaged cells which help you look and feel better.

KETEPA Orthodox Tea unpacked

Another health benefit of this tea is it helps in preventing cardiovascular diseases, it also aids to boost your metabolism by an extra 4-5%. This may be equal to burning an extra 70-100 calories per day.

Boil water in a kettle or sufuria and let it cool to about 90 degrees Celsius. 1 tablespoon of Ketepa Purple tea leaves will brew 1 cup of tea so add the proportional amount of tea leaves to a clean teapot or clean container. Pour the hot water over the tea leaves in the pot or container. Let it develop, or steep for 3 minutes or longer in case you would like a stronger cup of tea. Strain directly into the serving cups Serve with lemon, honey, sugar, mint to your taste

Remember, Ketepa’s wellness range includes the classic Jani Green Tea and White tea which also pack so much nutrition for your body.

There’s no better place to get a wide variety of wellness and flavoured teas than from Kenya’s number one trusted brand - Kenya tea packers (Ketepa).

You can check out the Ketepa packages on https://ketepa.com/, their Facebook page or shop online at www.ketepateashop.com or call : +254 726 555 558 at Ketepa Tea House.