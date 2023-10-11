The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 reasons for dehorning rhinos in game reserves

Fabian Simiyu

Explore five compelling reasons why game reserves choose to dehorn rhinos

White Rhino, dehorned specimen
White Rhino, dehorned specimen

Game reserves and wildlife conservation organizations have employed various strategies to protect rhinoceroses, a critically endangered species facing the constant threat of poaching.

One such approach gaining attention is dehorning, a practice where the rhino's horn is removed.

While this might seem counterintuitive, the rationale behind dehorning is to safeguard rhinos from illegal poaching, ultimately contributing to their survival.

In this article, we'll delve into the reasons why game reserves choose to dehorn rhinos and the complexities surrounding this conservation strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dehorned White Rhino
Dehorned White Rhino Pulse Live Kenya

The primary motivation behind dehorning rhinos is to thwart poachers who target these majestic creatures for their valuable horns.

Rhino horns are highly sought after on the black market, fetching exorbitant prices due to their perceived medicinal and ornamental properties.

READ: Photo of the last male northern white rhino ranked best by National Geographic

ADVERTISEMENT

By removing the horn, game reserves eliminate the incentive for poachers, significantly reducing the risk to the rhino population.

Dehorning often raises public awareness about the rhino poaching crisis and the urgent need for conservation efforts.

White rhino
White rhino Pulse Live Kenya

The procedure underscores the severity of the poaching threat and emphasizes the measures taken to protect these iconic animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game reserves can use this awareness to garner support for conservation initiatives.

When carried out by trained professionals, dehorning is a relatively low-impact procedure for rhinos. The horns are composed of keratin, the same substance as human fingernails and hair, and their removal doesn't harm the rhino's well-being. They can still graze, defend themselves, and interact with other rhinos without their horns.

Dehorning is an essential component of a comprehensive conservation strategy designed to ensure the survival of rhinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the loss of a horn may seem drastic, it pales in comparison to the permanent loss of an entire rhino due to poaching.

Hemmersbach Rhino
Hemmersbach Rhino Pulse Live Kenya

Dehorning safeguards the individual rhino and contributes to the growth of rhino populations.

The act of dehorning creates uncertainty for poachers, as they cannot discern which rhinos have been dehorned and which have not.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unpredictability serves as a deterrent, making poaching attempts riskier and less rewarding.

Game reserves strategically employ this uncertainty as part of their anti-poaching measures.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 reasons for dehorning rhinos in game reserves

5 reasons for dehorning rhinos in game reserves

CS Tuya's suit against ex-MCA cracks open 7-year relationship

CS Tuya's suit against ex-MCA cracks open 7-year relationship

Sho Madjozi to speak at ACCES music conference in Tanzania

Sho Madjozi to speak at ACCES music conference in Tanzania

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

8 strategies for dealing with a cheating partner

8 strategies for dealing with a cheating partner

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

How to care for your vehicle during El Niño

How to care for your vehicle during El Niño

Men: 8 signs you should move on before she dumps you

Men: 8 signs you should move on before she dumps you

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

El Molo, a tribe of only 99 members where 1 person must die when 1 baby is born

This tribe has only 99 members because when 1 baby is born, 1 person must die [Video]

A man working on a computer

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

Zimmerman mansion

US-based nurse shares the story behind her viral Zimmerman penthouse

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials