DIY: How to make gluten-free pancakes

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Do you want to cut down on refined flour yet satisfy your cravings? or maybe you’re tired of the same old pancakes you eat every day and want to try something new?

How to make Gluten-free pancakes

Then this recipe may be perfect for you. You don’t need too much, just some simple ingredients which you’re likely to have in your pantry.

1 cup of oat flour (blend oats till it’s in powdered form)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons honey or sugar

A pinch of salt

3 tablespoons of olive oil (or any oil of your choice)

With a whisk, beat eggs until light and fluffy then add your honey or sugar and beat it again, add the baking powder and soda to the oat flour and then add to your wet ingredients mix until well combined then you can now add your oil and mix it well.

Put your frying pan on medium heat and fry until golden brown, if you notice that your pancakes are sticking to the pan, pour in a tablespoon of oil to make it easy to remove.

This recipe can make two to three pancakes little pancakes, enjoy with some beverage or ice cream.

