DIY: How to make gluten-free pancakes

1 cup of oat flour (blend oats till it’s in powdered form)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

ADVERTISEMENT

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons honey or sugar

A pinch of salt

3 tablespoons of olive oil (or any oil of your choice)

With a whisk, beat eggs until light and fluffy then add your honey or sugar and beat it again, add the baking powder and soda to the oat flour and then add to your wet ingredients mix until well combined then you can now add your oil and mix it well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Put your frying pan on medium heat and fry until golden brown, if you notice that your pancakes are sticking to the pan, pour in a tablespoon of oil to make it easy to remove.