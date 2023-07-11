Did you know Guinness contains coffee & chocolate? - Moments from Nairobi Beer Festival 2023 [Photos]

Attendees were welcomed with a perfectly chilled Guinness at the festival where expert Guinness ambassadors demonstrated the meticulous technique required to serve the beautiful liquid with precision and finesse.

Guinness brand ambassador Rhoda Doris taking a reveler through the ingredients that make Guinness stout during the Beer Festival held at Nairobi Street Kitchen between July 8-9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In experiencing the perfect pour, they enjoyed a Guinness that was fizzing with energy, the subtle notes of coffee perfectly balanced with the sweetness of chocolate in a way that truly celebrates the brand's rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The festival was hosted at Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands, with an extraordinary experience of beer, food and fashion, all while being immersed in the sounds of Nairobi's top DJs.

Revelers Benjamin Kariuki, John Mugi, Rodney Mburu and Rocky Njoroge pose for a photo during the Beer Festival held at Nairobi Street Kitchen between July 8-9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Nairobi Beer Festival 2023 and share the exceptional taste of our beautiful Guinness with Beer enthusiasts who appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind the perfect pour of Guinness," said Guinness Marketing Manager Henrietta Reed.

