5 magical places to visit this Christmas holiday

If you are looking forward to creating memorable experiences, here are some fantastic gems you should consider visiting;

The Brandy Bus

The Brandy Bus is an old-school bus that has been turned into a cozy and distinct Airbnb. Hidden in the beautiful suburbs of Karen, this place makes a beautiful weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Set in a lush mature garden with diverse birdlife, the Brandy Bus is the perfect definition of calm and serenity.

It is perfect for families or couples as it has two double beds upstairs and two small single beds downstairs that also serve as sofas.

It also has a fully equipped kitchen making your stay much easier and cheaper. There is also outdoor seating and an outdoor fireplace. This is the place if you are looking for a quiet, cozy home away from home.

Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park is known for its most authentic safari experience in Kenya and as the most accessible park in the city. Think of a low-budget Maasai Mara brought closer to you.

If you want to experience wild animals up close, such as rhinos, hippos, giraffes, and zebras, then this is the place to go.

It is home to approximately 40 lions, 10 leopards, 5 cheetahs, the endangered black rhino, and a diverse birdlife with over 400 species.

From beautiful scenery to a mind-blowing sunrise view of the city, this place is worth your time.

While at it, you can visit, the historic ivory burning site, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a shelter for rescued elephants and rhinos inside the park, a lovely giraffe center tour, have picnics, and much more, all these at an affordable price.

Kitengela Hot Glass Factory

Kitengela Hot Glass is a phenomenal ensemble that recycles glass and refashions them into stylish objects, functional art, and inspired design.

They design items such as chandeliers, lamps, beads, cast glass, murals, art and so much more. Located on the outskirts of Nairobi near Ongata Rongai, off Masai Lodge Road, this place will blow your mind.

Not only will you enjoy its lovely scenery but you will also enjoy its beautiful and creative art and glasswork.

At a fee, you can join the artists in transforming the glass into beautiful pieces through glass blowing or experience them at work.

You can enjoy meals from their in-house eatery and coffee shop. This can be a lifetime experience.

Lake Nakuru National Park

Take a little road trip to Nakuru and experience Lake Nakuru National Park, in all its glory. Enjoy picnics, hikes, game drives, bird-watching, and enjoy nature at its best.

The park boasts of an insanely beautiful waterfall called Makalia, and 56 different species including white rhinos, waterbuck, etc. Here, you’ll see flamingoes, zebras, ostrich, rhinos, hyenas and so much more.

It also has unique vegetation and is home to about 550 different plant species including the unique and biggest euphorbia forest in Africa, a picturesque landscape, and yellow acacia woodlands.

Treat yourself to the Great Rift Valley escarpment view and experience one of a kind experience. The park is also affordable and easily accessible.

Gede Ruins

Situated in Kilifi lies a historical and archaeological site. It is believed that this was the first site to be excavated in East Africa and has remained the most intact of the preserved Swahili historic towns.

Gede was a small town built entirely from rocks and stones, which was inhabited by the Swahili people of East Africa.

It is not clear why the town was abandoned but the mystery surrounding this town adds to its haunting beauty that captivates and frightens locals and tourists to date.