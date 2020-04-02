People are already stocking up just in case we have a lockdown at some point. Also, now that we are all trying to stay at home as much as possible, you have to make plans on what you eat. Remember that this is the time you should be eating your healthiest to keep your immunity strong.

So that you don’t have to go to the market or visit your mama mboga every day, we have some hacks that will help you store your fresh foods for lunch longer. That way, you can stay at home safely and avoid exposing yourself to COVID-19.

Check out these genius hacks:

1. Keeping your carrots fresh

Storing carrots with sawdust

If stored correctly, carrots can stay fresh for even a month without wilting. And no, you don’t have to refrigerate them. One way to do this is to wash them, wipe the water and store them in a plastic bag.

The other way to keep your carrots fresh and crispy is to cover them with sawdust. Put some sawdust in a box, place your carrots and cover them with more sawdust. It’s that simple.

2. Keeping your tomatoes fresh

Storing tomatoes

Tomatoes are best stored in your pantry especially if they are yet to ripen. Allow them to ripen naturally under room temperature before refrigerating them.

Another hack is to store them with their stems and have the stem side facing downwards to prevent loss of moisture.

3. Wrap celery in foil paper

Just wrap it well and refrigerate. It will serve you for a good number of days.

4. Store fruits and vegetables separately

Fruits and vegetables

Some fruits and vegetables like bananas produce ethylene gas, a gas that makes some vegetables go bad. Foods that produce ethylene gas include; apples, kiwi, mangoes, tomatoes, passion, pears, and plums. These foods should always be stored separately from vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, kales among others.

5. Don’t refrigerate your bananas

bananas

If you don’t want your ripe bananas to turn brown, just store them in room temperature.

6. Store half of your avocado in an airtight container

Store half of your avocado in an airtight container

After cutting you avo, store the remaining half with its pit in an airtight container. It won’t go bad nor turn brown. You can check other hacks to store your half avocado here.