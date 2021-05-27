RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]

Authors:

Nicholas Njoroge

Did you know Red Velvet Cake is a chocolate cake?

File image of a slice of Red Velvet Cake
File image of a slice of Red Velvet Cake Pulse Live Kenya

Red velvet cake is a traditionally crimson-colored chocolate layer cake with cream cheese icing. It's usually made with a combination of buttermilk, butter, cocoa, vinegar, and flour.

Recommended articles

This decadent cake can be done in various ways, for example cupcakes, also as a birthday cake or any kind of event cake.

It also pairs well with tea as a dry cake.

Also Try: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]

Trick to getting a rich colour red for your Red Velvet Cake

The trick to achieving that rich red colour in your Red Velvet Cake lies in just two main ingredients - vinegar and buttermilk (maziwa mala).

Also Try: Matumbo with Honey and Mala, you simply have to try this one!

The reaction of acidic vinegar and buttermilk tends to better reveal the red anthocyanin in cocoa and keeps the cake moist, light, and fluffy. This natural tinting may have been the source for the name "red velvet".

It's definitely a healthy cake.

Also Read: Have you been making tea all wrong? The classic Kenyan masala Chai

Ingredients

1 cup All Purpose flour

1 teaspoon Cocoa powder

1/4 cup Butter

Also Read: Get in the mood with...Pulselive's decadent Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake

1 1/2 Sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon Vanilla Essence

1/2 cup Milk

1 teaspoon red Food Colour

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

1 teaspoon Vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda (bi-carbonate of soda)

Also Try: How to make a garlic sauce, Sesame Beef wrap at home

Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake Pulse Live Kenya

Method

  • Grease you baking tin and dust with flour.
  • Pre-heat your oven to 180°c.
  • Measure all your dry ingredients. 

Also Try: The perfect Pilipili for your crisps, Nyama, Pilau and everything else!

  • Mix the butter and sugar until fluffy and creamy. 
  • Add egg and vanilla essence. 
  • Fold in the flour together with the cocoa powder.
  • Mix vinegar and baking soda and immediately add to the cake batter.

Also Try: 2 easy Pizzas made from scratch

Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake Pulse Live Kenya
  • Lastly fold in your milk mixed with food colour. 
  • Mix until its well incorporated and smooth.

Also Try: Here's how to do Lemon-Garlic Wings the Kenyan way

  • Pour your butter into the prepared baking tin and bake for 20 to 30 minutes.
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake Pulse Live Kenya

Also Try: Secret ingredient to Pulselive's quick mini-samosas

Pulse Contributors: Chef Nicholas Njoroge
Pulse Contributors: Chef Nicholas Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is a Recipe submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.

Chef Nicholas Njoroge (pictured above) is a pastry and bakery chef with 6 years experience working with world class hotels including Utalii Hotel, Safari Park Hotel, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Radisson Blu, Movenpick Hotel and Emara by Ole Sereni.

Chef Nicholas also lectures at the Doan Educational Institute while running his own bakery business, Chef Nick Delicacies.

Authors:

Nicholas Njoroge

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke