Red velvet cake is a traditionally crimson-colored chocolate layer cake with cream cheese icing. It's usually made with a combination of buttermilk, butter, cocoa, vinegar, and flour.
Here's how your favourite bakery makes Red Velvet Cake [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]
Did you know Red Velvet Cake is a chocolate cake?
This decadent cake can be done in various ways, for example cupcakes, also as a birthday cake or any kind of event cake.
It also pairs well with tea as a dry cake.
Also Try: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]
Trick to getting a rich colour red for your Red Velvet Cake
The trick to achieving that rich red colour in your Red Velvet Cake lies in just two main ingredients - vinegar and buttermilk (maziwa mala).
The reaction of acidic vinegar and buttermilk tends to better reveal the red anthocyanin in cocoa and keeps the cake moist, light, and fluffy. This natural tinting may have been the source for the name "red velvet".
It's definitely a healthy cake.
Ingredients
1 cup All Purpose flour
1 teaspoon Cocoa powder
1/4 cup Butter
1 1/2 Sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon Vanilla Essence
1/2 cup Milk
1 teaspoon red Food Colour
1 teaspoon Vinegar
1 teaspoon baking soda (bi-carbonate of soda)
Method
- Grease you baking tin and dust with flour.
- Pre-heat your oven to 180°c.
- Measure all your dry ingredients.
- Mix the butter and sugar until fluffy and creamy.
- Add egg and vanilla essence.
- Fold in the flour together with the cocoa powder.
- Mix vinegar and baking soda and immediately add to the cake batter.
Also Try: 2 easy Pizzas made from scratch
- Lastly fold in your milk mixed with food colour.
- Mix until its well incorporated and smooth.
- Pour your butter into the prepared baking tin and bake for 20 to 30 minutes.
The foregoing is a Recipe submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.
Chef Nicholas Njoroge (pictured above) is a pastry and bakery chef with 6 years experience working with world class hotels including Utalii Hotel, Safari Park Hotel, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Radisson Blu, Movenpick Hotel and Emara by Ole Sereni.
Chef Nicholas also lectures at the Doan Educational Institute while running his own bakery business, Chef Nick Delicacies.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke