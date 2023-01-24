How ex-Presidential staffer turned school into a luxury resort [Photos]

The hotel, owned by former journalist and Presidential Service Unit Director, Lee Njiru, offers a range of services including venues for garden weddings, team building, seminars, and picnic grounds.

Speaking to Nation, Njiru said his journey to becoming a hotel owner began in 1990 when he opened a bar and butchery in Racetrack Estate in Nakuru Town.

He later closed the business and in 2008, began building a facility with the intention of founding a school, which he named Lenro Academy.

However, after running the school for a year, he shut it down and in 2012, began remodeling the facility into a hotel.

"I saw the potential for growth in Nakuru and knew that with the number of small banks popping up, there would be a need for a place for employees to relax on weekends," he said.

The hotel, which occupies three acres of Njiru's 25-acre farm, currently employs 25 workers and offers 25 rooms. It also features a landing zone for helicopters and an airport lounge for guests arriving by air.

Despite the success of the hotel, the former scribe noted that running a business comes with its own set of challenges, including high taxes imposed by the government.

"Taxes are too high, they are too punitive on businesses. We are overtaxed, yet sometimes we don't get the necessary services in return," he said.

Despite the challenges, Njiru said he takes pride in the independence and freedom that comes with running his own business.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reap the maximum benefits of his hard work and create a successful venture in the hospitality industry.

