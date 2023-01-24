ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How ex-Presidential staffer turned school into a luxury resort [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The hotel occupies three acres of his 25-acre farm also features a landing zone for helicopters and an airport lounge for guests arriving by air.

Cherrynam Resort in Nakuru
Cherrynam Resort in Nakuru

Cherrynam Resort, located on the outskirts of Nakuru City, is quickly becoming a popular destination for residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel, owned by former journalist and Presidential Service Unit Director, Lee Njiru, offers a range of services including venues for garden weddings, team building, seminars, and picnic grounds.

Speaking to Nation, Njiru said his journey to becoming a hotel owner began in 1990 when he opened a bar and butchery in Racetrack Estate in Nakuru Town.

Former presidential secretary Lee Njiru
Former presidential secretary Lee Njiru Pulse Live Kenya

He later closed the business and in 2008, began building a facility with the intention of founding a school, which he named Lenro Academy.

However, after running the school for a year, he shut it down and in 2012, began remodeling the facility into a hotel.

"I saw the potential for growth in Nakuru and knew that with the number of small banks popping up, there would be a need for a place for employees to relax on weekends," he said.

The hotel, which occupies three acres of Njiru's 25-acre farm, currently employs 25 workers and offers 25 rooms. It also features a landing zone for helicopters and an airport lounge for guests arriving by air.

READ: Lee Njiru settles debate on whether Mzee Moi was his father

Despite the success of the hotel, the former scribe noted that running a business comes with its own set of challenges, including high taxes imposed by the government.

"Taxes are too high, they are too punitive on businesses. We are overtaxed, yet sometimes we don't get the necessary services in return," he said.

Cherrynam Resort in Nakuru
Cherrynam Resort in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges, Njiru said he takes pride in the independence and freedom that comes with running his own business.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reap the maximum benefits of his hard work and create a successful venture in the hospitality industry.

Cherrynam Resort
Cherrynam Resort Pulse Live Kenya
Cherrynam Resort
Cherrynam Resort Pulse Live Kenya
Cherrynam Resort
Cherrynam Resort Pulse Live Kenya
Cherrynam Resort
Cherrynam Resort Pulse Live Kenya
Cherrynam Resort
Cherrynam Resort Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How ex-Presidential staffer turned school into a luxury resort [Photos]

How ex-Presidential staffer turned school into a luxury resort [Photos]

5 places where Valentine's day is banned

5 places where Valentine's day is banned

5 unspoken things that can happen to a woman’s body during and after pregnancy

5 unspoken things that can happen to a woman’s body during and after pregnancy

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

7 morning routine fixes that will improve your health in 2023

7 morning routine fixes that will improve your health in 2023

Do this when your girlfriend is mad about her ex's engagement

Do this when your girlfriend is mad about her ex's engagement

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair

Ex-Inooro anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri expecting her 1st child

Ex-Inooro anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri expecting her 1st child

Gender reveal: Nicholas Kioko & Wambo Ashley expecting twin boys [Photos]

Gender reveal: Nicholas Kioko & Wambo Ashley expecting twin boys [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cherrynam Resort in Nakuru

How ex-Presidential staffer turned school into a luxury resort [Photos]