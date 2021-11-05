How much is a safari trip to Kenya?

This destination provides sensational game viewing, cultural encounters, amazing natural beauty and the Wildebeest Migration thrills. In fact, due to the incredible diversity, Kenya is where safari travelling initially originated.

So, irrespective of which country you are travelling from, there are certain requirements that you need to meet in order to enter Kenya. Since France is still among the countries at a high risk, the Kenya visa requirements for French citizens are different from the rest. Nonetheless, once you are ready with your visa, you are ready to plan your itinerary.

If you are majorly focused on safari trip, you might be more concerned with the prices since budgeting is the first step. So, if you have no idea about how much can a safari trip to Kenya cost you, we got you covered. This article will help you understand about various kinds of safari trips along with the prices. Further, we’ll also discuss the factors that affect these prices. So, let us get started.

Usual Safari Prices

Kenya and Tanzania safaris are majorly similar but the safaris in Kenya are somehow lesser since the fees of park here is low. The table below shows the prices for a night based on different seasons.

The peak season includes Christmas and the months from July to October. Sometimes, June can also be a part of the peak season. In such cases, October tends to be cheaper. Further, the shoulder season can vary based on camp but typically lasts from January to March. Lastly, the green season always stays in April and May.

Ballpark Price Top End (Fly-in Safaris) Premier Moderate (Commonly scheduled) Peak Season $975 - $1,300 $600 - $950 $450 - $525 Shoulder Season $925 - $1,050 $550 - $900 $400 - $500 Green Season $725 - $925 $500 - $700 $400 - $500

The above-mentioned prices are the common prices based on seasons for one night per person. These include the costs of reaching the place, game drives, park fees, and several other activities. However, these do not consist of the prices of international flights. Hence, if you plan your safari trip for 10 nights during Shoulder Season, staying in premier camps and using private safari will cost you $5,500.

Camps Based on Seasons

The following are common observations of Kenya Safari prices that are dependent on seasons.

When it comes to the top tire, some camps are highly expensive that reach the maximums.

At the moderate level, the seasons do not make much difference. Majorly, you will have to pay for these safaris will be $400 and nothing less irrespective of the season.

During the rainy season, some camps shut down. This is mostly applicable for the camps at the luxury level.

What makes a major impact on Safari prices?

Although the above-mentioned categories are the actual prices, the differences among them are very high. In fact, there are several factor that can affect the prices of safari to Kenya. A majority of these factors are mentioned below.

Time of Year: It depends if it’s a holiday period or the rainy season. In fact the green, shoulder and peak seasons prices are based on the time of year only.

Number of Flights: It depends on how many flights you need for reaching the point of safari.

Choice of camp: It greatly depends on your choice of camp – choosing top tire can make a lot of difference as compared to the moderate plan.

Mode of travelling: It widely depends on the mode of transport that you choose to travel in around. The most expensive ones are the fly-in safaris that require you to fly from one area to another. Since the distances in Kenya are a lot, this is the most common mode of safari. The least expensive safari is the drive-in safari and is typically scheduled.

How to Save Money on Kenya Safari?

Based on the factors discussed above, which can contribute to high prices of the safari, the following are our recommendations for you to save money during your trip.