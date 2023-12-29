They are not just sweet but also easy to make, and the best thing about making cocktails at home is that you can customize them to suit your taste.
DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect non-alcoholic cocktail at home
Cocktails are not given enough credit for how refreshingly sweet they can be.
Here’s a simple homemade non-alcoholic cocktail recipe:
Sparkling citrus cooler
Ingredients:
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1/4 cup cranberry juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon simple syrup (adjust to taste)
- Club soda (to top off)
- Ice cubes
- Orange slices and mint leaves (for garnish)
Instructions:
1. Prepare simple syrup:
· In a small saucepan, combine equal parts of water and sugar.
· Heat over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
· Let it cool, and you have your simple syrup.
2. Mix the juices:
· In a pitcher, combine the orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup.
· Stir well to ensure all the flavors are combined.
3. Assemble the drink:
· Fill your glass with ice cubes.
4. Pour the juice mixture:
· Pour the mixed juices over the ice in your glass.
5. Top with club soda:
· Add club soda to the top of the glass, adjusting to your preferred level of fizziness.
6. Garnish:
· Garnish your sparkling citrus cooler with a slice of orange and a few mint leaves for a burst of freshness.
7. Stir and enjoy:
· Give it a gentle stir to mix the flavors, and enjoy your homemade non-alcoholic cocktail!
Feel free to customize the recipe based on your taste preferences. You can experiment with different fruit juices, or even muddle some fresh berries for a unique twist. Cheers to a delicious and alcohol-free beverage.
