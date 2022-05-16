Jambojet launches 3-month campaign to encourage domestic travel

Kenya’s aviation market has shown tremendous signs of recovery this year, realizing up to 94 percent of pre-Covid domestic travel, in 2019. However, the travel cycle in Kenya consists of a high season during school and public holidays and a low season between May to July.

“As we enter the low season in travel, we have partnered with the Kenya Tourism Board for a three-month consumer campaign to encourage over 8,000 domestic travel,'' said Jambojet Managing Director Karanja Ndegwa.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hotel packages available in seven destinations

Karanja added, the partnership brings together the Government of Kenya (KTB) and hotels in the various destinations where Jambojet flies to offer all-inclusive flying packages that will include discounted air tickets and accommodation.

During the low season, some hotels were forced to close or reduce capacity, while airlines operated at reduced frequencies.

For the period of the campaign, Jambojet and KTB will be looking at ways to boost Kenya’s domestic traffic, as COVID-related restrictions are lifted, and more Kenyans are embracing travel normalcy.

Pulse Live Kenya

For the three months solo travelers, explorers, and families will enjoy discounted flying-hotel packages available across the major cities and towns in Kenya that Jambojet flies to; Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, and Lamu.

Travelers to earn points that can be redeemed for free flights, baggage or another ancillary, priority checking, and baggage handling through the “Jambojet rewards” customer loyalty program.

Kenyans will also benefit from the ‘Jaza pole pole’ payment plan with a minimum deposit of sh2,670.