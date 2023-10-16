30 celebs & influencers created Kenya’s most collaborative art, here’s how we did it

The stage was set for an evening of glamour, sophistication, and artistic expression, transforming the Nairobi Street Kitchen into a dazzling spectacle.

Amidst the glitz and glam, one of the highly anticipated announcements was winner of the Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year award, sponsored by I&M Bank.

I&M Bank recognises the importance of the arts ecosystem in Eastern Africa and is seeking to support the growth of the Creative Economy in Eastern Africa, through the expansion of its current activities and providing more avenues for artists in Eastern Africa to thrive.

The I&M Art Experience

The Bank has curated a collection of captivating art pieces by local East African artists, which adorn various I&M Bank offices, creating an inspiring ambience for customers and staff.

I&M Group Executive Director, Mr Sarit Raja Shah, recently launched the "The I&M Art Experience" with the star of the launch being the I&M Bank Coffee Table Book; a 123-page publication that documents a selection of 98 art pieces from 57 artists that the Bank has invested in over the last 25 years. The coffee table book includes a brief synopsis of the artist and their work.

Wixx Mangutha scooped the title for a second time since the inaugural edition in 2021.

Winner of the Pulse Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year 2023, Wixx Mangutha Pulse Live Kenya

However, the event was not only about recognising individual achievements but also about fostering collaborative art experiences.

In a stroke of creative genius, I&M Bank brought digital native and painter Ramadhan Oluoch, popularly known as Ramah, to weave an immersive experience into the fabric of the awards night.

Along the entrance of the gala venue, a blank canvas stood as a symbol of untapped potential, ready to absorb the collective creativity of influencers and invited guests.

I&M Bank breathes life into Kenya’s most collaborative art piece at the Pulse Influencer Awards

For the guests and influencers, the task was simple; pick up a spray can and allow your idea to burst in bold colours on the canvas. Everyone was free to paint whatever they felt inspired to express.

Guest participating in Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Guest participating in Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Armed with spray paint, they embarked on a journey of artistic expression, transforming the canvas into a vibrant tapestry of colours and shapes.

Some painted initials and emojis, while others brought forth manifestations and abstract objects. Kenyan phrases, rich with culture and colloquial charm, found their way onto the canvas.

Guest participating in Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Guest participating in Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

By the end of the evening, approximately 30 influencers and guests had contributed to what Ramah proudly declared as the most collaborative art piece ever made in Kenya.

The canvas, now a testament to the diversity and unity of the creative spirit, embodied the essence of the awards' theme.

Among the participants, 1 guest stood out for Ramah

While many of the participants were not expert artists, this particular guest was different - an artist in their own right. The technique employed, the level of detail, and the mastery displayed caught Ramah’s attention.

It was a connection forged through art, an unspoken dialogue between kindred spirits.

Guest participating in Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Guest participating in Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating Wixx Mangutha’s win for the night, Ramah expressed his excitement and acknowledged the challenges artists face in the intricate dance of creativity and dedication.

He admired her ability to seamlessly merge art and content creation, recognising the time and effort invested in such a pursuit.

As the curtain fell on the Pulse Influencer Awards, the canvas, now a work of collective brilliance, served as a symbolic testament to the power of collaboration and the endless possibilities that unfold when creativity knows no bounds.

The evening not only celebrated individual achievements but also wove a tapestry of artistic expression that will linger in the memories of those fortunate enough to witness the magic unfold. All thanks to I&M Bank, official sponsor of the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards.

Kenya's most collaborative art piece, sponsored by I&M Bank at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

I&M Bank Art Agenda

