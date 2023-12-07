The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kibera food vendor makes an offer to French YouTuber after overcharging him

Lynet Okumu

Kibera food vendor issues apology after charging French YouTuber Sh1000 for ugali-matumbo, extends him an offer before he leaves Kenya

YouTuber Kino in Kibera Kibandaski
In a recent incident that sparked a heated debate among Kenyans, a hotelier in Kibera has publicly apologised after charging a French YouTuber, Kino Yves, Sh800 for a plate of ugali, citing the high cost of living as the reason behind the exorbitant price.

The Kibera hotelier expressed remorse for the overcharge, acknowledging that it was a result of the challenging economic conditions.

He stated, "It's because of the economy. That's why it happened like that. You take it that I overcharged you, but I am saying sorry. Don't be afraid. You just come back before you leave Kenya. We shall talk. That day I will give you food for free."

YouTuber Kino in Kibera Kibandaski
READ: Netizens slam Kibera food vendor who sold French vlogger ugali-matumbo for Sh1,000

The incident gained attention when Kino Yves documented his experience on his YouTube channel on December 5.

The French YouTuber shared footage of his interaction with a local resident while enjoying his meal.

The YouTuber expressed visible frustration upon receiving a bill of Sh1,000 for the ugali and matumbo plate, a price that was five times higher than he anticipated.

Despite questioning the vendor about the accuracy of the cost, the man defended the high price.

YouTuber Kino Yves
Recognising a potential scam, Kino Yves decided to pay Sh500 for the meal, acknowledging that the actual cost of the ugali was significantly less than the amount he was asked to pay.

The online community in Kenya responded with dissatisfaction, attributing the incident to the behavior of Kenyan leaders that has trickled down to the citizens.

Many criticised the Kibanda (food stall) attendant, suggesting that he lacked a business-oriented mindset and should have used the opportunity to promote his business.

The high cost of living, coupled with inflationary pressures, has put a strain on businesses and consumers alike.

In this context, small-scale entrepreneurs may resort to tactics that compromise their business reputation in an attempt to cope with financial difficulties.

The incident also raises concerns about the negative impact on local businesses, particularly in informal settlements like Kibera.

Publicised events of overcharging can deter potential customers, affecting the livelihoods of honest vendors who may find it challenging to rebuild trust in their communities.

Lynet Okumu

