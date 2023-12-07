Kibera food vendor makes an offer to French YouTuber after overcharging him

The Kibera hotelier expressed remorse for the overcharge, acknowledging that it was a result of the challenging economic conditions.

He stated, "It's because of the economy. That's why it happened like that. You take it that I overcharged you, but I am saying sorry. Don't be afraid. You just come back before you leave Kenya. We shall talk. That day I will give you food for free."

YouTuber Kino in Kibera Kibandaski Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

French YouTuber's experience in a Kibera hotel

The incident gained attention when Kino Yves documented his experience on his YouTube channel on December 5.

The French YouTuber shared footage of his interaction with a local resident while enjoying his meal.

The YouTuber expressed visible frustration upon receiving a bill of Sh1,000 for the ugali and matumbo plate, a price that was five times higher than he anticipated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite questioning the vendor about the accuracy of the cost, the man defended the high price.

YouTuber Kino Yves Pulse Live Kenya

Recognising a potential scam, Kino Yves decided to pay Sh500 for the meal, acknowledging that the actual cost of the ugali was significantly less than the amount he was asked to pay.

Public outcry & criticism after Kibera hotelier charged Sh1000 for ugali

The online community in Kenya responded with dissatisfaction, attributing the incident to the behavior of Kenyan leaders that has trickled down to the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many criticised the Kibanda (food stall) attendant, suggesting that he lacked a business-oriented mindset and should have used the opportunity to promote his business.

Economic challenges in Kenya

The high cost of living, coupled with inflationary pressures, has put a strain on businesses and consumers alike.

In this context, small-scale entrepreneurs may resort to tactics that compromise their business reputation in an attempt to cope with financial difficulties.

The incident also raises concerns about the negative impact on local businesses, particularly in informal settlements like Kibera.

ADVERTISEMENT