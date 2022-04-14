RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Gov't renews partnership with Eliud Kipchoge

Dennis Milimo

CS Najib Balala said the runner's patriotism and passion make him the ideal Ambassador

Kenya Tourism Board renews partnership with World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchioge as Magical Kenya destination Ambassador on April 14, 2022 at Karura Forest
The Kenyan government through the Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife has renewed its partnership with marathoner Eliud Kipchoge as the Magical Kenya destination Ambassador.

The renewal of Kipchonge's ambassadorial deal was announced by Tourism CS Najib Balala who said the runner's patriotism and passion make him the ideal Ambassador.

"This morning, we are at Karura forest, Nairobi, to renew our partnership with World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, as our #MagicalKenya destination Ambassador.

"Eliud Kipchoge's global profile, patriotism, passion for the #MagicalKenya 🇰🇪 destination and conservation makes him the ideal Ambassador," Balala said.

Addressing the press during the renewal of his partnership, Kipchoge said that he is honoured to be working with Magical Kenya again as their ambassador.

“I am very delighted to renew this partnership with Magical Kenya which has now become my family. It is such a great honour to be given the responsibility to represent my country as its Tourism Ambassador. I have enjoyed this role which has also made me learn a lot about Kenya," Kipchoge noted.

In July 2020, the award-winning sportsman was unveiled by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), as the Magical Kenya destination ambassador.

Since then, the Marathoner has been marketing Kenya as the preferred tourism destination locally, regionally and even globally.

CS Balala also narrated that Kipchoge's partnership with Magical Kenya has been very instrumental in marketing Kenya to the world.

"Our journey with Kipchoge as destination ambassador commenced in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic was recorded in the country...His role as destination ambassador has been important, especially during the period when there was less travel. He helped in creating awareness about the destination as well as marketing and showcasing Magical Kenya to the world,” CS Najib Balala stated.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

