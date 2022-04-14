Gov't renews partnership with Eliud Kipchoge

The renewal of Kipchonge's ambassadorial deal was announced by Tourism CS Najib Balala who said the runner's patriotism and passion make him the ideal Ambassador.

"This morning, we are at Karura forest, Nairobi, to renew our partnership with World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, as our #MagicalKenya destination Ambassador.

"Eliud Kipchoge's global profile, patriotism, passion for the #MagicalKenya 🇰🇪 destination and conservation makes him the ideal Ambassador," Balala said.

Addressing the press during the renewal of his partnership, Kipchoge said that he is honoured to be working with Magical Kenya again as their ambassador.

“I am very delighted to renew this partnership with Magical Kenya which has now become my family. It is such a great honour to be given the responsibility to represent my country as its Tourism Ambassador. I have enjoyed this role which has also made me learn a lot about Kenya," Kipchoge noted.

In July 2020, the award-winning sportsman was unveiled by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), as the Magical Kenya destination ambassador.

Since then, the Marathoner has been marketing Kenya as the preferred tourism destination locally, regionally and even globally.

CS Balala also narrated that Kipchoge's partnership with Magical Kenya has been very instrumental in marketing Kenya to the world.