Meet Kenyans taking 18,000km roadtrip to South Africa on tuk-tuks [Photos & Videos]

Denis Mwangi

During their adventures, the group has encountered challenges such as harsh weather, difficult terrain, mechanical breakdowns, and wild animals.

A group of Kenyan friends embarked on an 18,000 km from Kenya to South Africa riding on two tuk-tuks with nothing but their camera equipment and a few personal effects.

The group comprises Robbie Ivo, and Jasper, who are born and raised in Kenya and Josh who is from England.

According to their latest updates in August, the quartet is currently in Zimbabwe, which according to Google Maps is over 3,000km away.

Their mission is to travel from the equator to cape town raising funds for wildlife rangers.

During their adventures, the group encountered challenges such as harsh weather, difficult terrain, mechanical breakdowns, and wild animals.

They have negotiated remote mountain tracks, flash floods and the unique experience of being nuzzled at night by a curious herd of elephants in the savannah of the Tsavo National Park.

In August 2022, the group celebrated one year since they embarked on the journey.

Having spent time making videos in some of Kenya’s incredible wild spaces we realised the people protecting these spaces were struggling.

The Rangers. These heroes help maintain the balance between communities and wildlife but as the tourism industry has taken a hit due to the pandemic, so has their funding,” the group says in their blogs.

If the group eventually get to Cape Town, they plan to take the adventure across the Atlantic Ocean into the Americas.

Throughout their travels, the friends have been documenting their adventures using professional-grade videography equipment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

