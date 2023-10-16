The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever wondered if there are active volcanoes in Africa?

Mount Nyiragongo is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo [Wikipedia]
Mount Nyiragongo is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo [Wikipedia]

One of the most active volcanoes in this continent is Mount Nyiragongo located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nyiragongo is a stratovolcano that is part of the Virunga Mountains, a chain of volcanoes in East Africa.

This volcano reaches an impressive 3,470 metres (11,384 feet) above sea level. Nyiragongo is special due to its persistent lava lake, one of the few of its kind in the whole of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lake is housed within the volcano's crater, continuously bubbling and churning, creating a mesmerising and ominous sight.

Volcanoes can be very dangerous as they can easily incinerate everything in their way when they erupt.

Nyiragongo is particularly dangerous because it has super fast lava flows that drain into nearby cities.

In addition to this, the lava is highly alkaline and is believed to be fed by a plume under the volcano. Attempting to climb the volcano is also very dangerous, as the walls could rupture any time without warning.

Over the years, Nyiragongo has had a history of devastating eruptions. The volcano's eruptions are often accompanied by fast-moving lava flows, posing significant risks to nearby communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1977, the Nyiragongo erupted and drained in less than one hour, moving at a speed of up to 100 km/per hour. This led to the death of about 300 people who were burnt alive.

Another eruption in 2002, led to widespread destruction in the nearby city of Goma displacing thousands of residents. Efforts have since been underway to monitor the volcano closely and develop early warning systems to mitigate potential disasters.

However, some reports say such efforts have been affected by political unrest and numerous militants in the country.

Nyiragongo might be dangerous but it also attracts adventurous souls from around the world. Lots of tourists embark on challenging hikes to witness the volcano's lava lake up close and this contributes to the local economy.

Also, despite its fiery nature, Nyiragongo and its surrounding region are ecologically rich. The lush forests around the volcano are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including endangered mountain gorillas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volcanic soil also supports agriculture, sustaining local communities and contributing to the region's biodiversity.

Would you love to visit Nyiragongo?

Recommended articles

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Tracking daily step counts can be a useful tool for weight management

Tracking daily step counts can be a useful tool for weight management

The reason bras were invented

The reason bras were invented

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

13 reasons you may be dealing with itchy nipples and boobs

13 reasons you may be dealing with itchy nipples and boobs

How to date like a pro in Nairobi

How to date like a pro in Nairobi

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

5 things you shouldn't share with others about your partner

5 things you shouldn't share with others about your partner

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zimmerman mansion

US-based nurse shares the story behind her viral Zimmerman penthouse

Your tasty chicken is ready to be munched on [Pinterest]

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

Its legacy endures through various forms of media [Petapixel]

Here's the world's most viewed image

Indian Tsunami and earthquake [animalialife]

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century