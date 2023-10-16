Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

One of the most active volcanoes in this continent is Mount Nyiragongo located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nyiragongo is a stratovolcano that is part of the Virunga Mountains, a chain of volcanoes in East Africa.

This volcano reaches an impressive 3,470 metres (11,384 feet) above sea level. Nyiragongo is special due to its persistent lava lake, one of the few of its kind in the whole of Africa.

The lake is housed within the volcano's crater, continuously bubbling and churning, creating a mesmerising and ominous sight.

Volcanoes can be very dangerous as they can easily incinerate everything in their way when they erupt.

Nyiragongo is particularly dangerous because it has super fast lava flows that drain into nearby cities.

In addition to this, the lava is highly alkaline and is believed to be fed by a plume under the volcano. Attempting to climb the volcano is also very dangerous, as the walls could rupture any time without warning.

Over the years, Nyiragongo has had a history of devastating eruptions. The volcano's eruptions are often accompanied by fast-moving lava flows, posing significant risks to nearby communities.

In 1977, the Nyiragongo erupted and drained in less than one hour, moving at a speed of up to 100 km/per hour. This led to the death of about 300 people who were burnt alive.

Another eruption in 2002, led to widespread destruction in the nearby city of Goma displacing thousands of residents. Efforts have since been underway to monitor the volcano closely and develop early warning systems to mitigate potential disasters.

However, some reports say such efforts have been affected by political unrest and numerous militants in the country.

Nyiragongo might be dangerous but it also attracts adventurous souls from around the world. Lots of tourists embark on challenging hikes to witness the volcano's lava lake up close and this contributes to the local economy.

Also, despite its fiery nature, Nyiragongo and its surrounding region are ecologically rich. The lush forests around the volcano are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including endangered mountain gorillas.

The volcanic soil also supports agriculture, sustaining local communities and contributing to the region's biodiversity.