RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]

Authors:

Nicholas Njoroge

Combine your love for coffee and chocolate in these brownies

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers Pulse Live Kenya

Coffee is recognized as the world's most popular beverage and chocolate is named as the world's most popular sweet treat.

Recommended articles

Rarely do these two universally loved elements combine, but when they do! My oh my!

Pastry Chef Nicholas Njoroge has graced the Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist column with a delectable Espresso Brownie recipe that is definitely a must try.

Also Read: Have you been making tea all wrong? The classic Kenyan masala Chai

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Get in the mood with...Pulselive's decadent Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

1 cup + 7 tablespoons All Purpose Flour

8 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

1 cup Dark Chocolate

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

12 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 cup Sugar

3 Eggs

180 ml Coffee

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers Pulse Live Kenya

Also Try: Pro-chef shows us how to make a juicy rosemary-garlic Leg of Lamb Roast

Procedure

  • Combine flour and cocoa powder 
  • Melt chocolate with butter together 
  • Whisk in sugar to the melted butter and sugar 

Also Try: Butter Chicken the Kenyan way

  • Add eggs one at a time to the melted butter and sugar
  • Beat for two minutes
  • Fold in dry ingredients the flour to the butter mixture
  • Bake at a temperature of 180°C for 25 to 30 minutes.
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers Pulse Live Kenya

Also Try: How to make a garlic sauce, Sesame Beef wrap at home

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers
Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers Pulse Live Kenya

Also Try: The Pulse gin and white wine cocktail you simply have to try

Pulse Contributors: Chef Nicholas Njoroge
Pulse Contributors: Chef Nicholas Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is a Recipe submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.

Chef Nicholas Njoroge (pictured above) is a pastry and bakery chef with 6 years experience working with world class hotels including Utalii Hotel, Safari Park Hotel, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Radisson Blu, Movenpick Hotel and Emara by Ole Sereni.

Chef Nicholas also lectures at the Doan Educational Institute while running his own bakery business, Chef Nick Delicacies.

Authors:

Nicholas Njoroge

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke