The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]

Rarely do these two universally loved elements combine, but when they do! My oh my!

Pastry Chef Nicholas Njoroge has graced the Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist column with a delectable Espresso Brownie recipe that is definitely a must try.

Ingredients

1 cup + 7 tablespoons All Purpose Flour

8 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

1 cup Dark Chocolate

12 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 cup Sugar

3 Eggs

180 ml Coffee

Procedure

Combine flour and cocoa powder

Melt chocolate with butter together

Whisk in sugar to the melted butter and sugar

Add eggs one at a time to the melted butter and sugar

Beat for two minutes

Fold in dry ingredients the flour to the butter mixture

Bake at a temperature of 180°C for 25 to 30 minutes.

Chef Nicholas Njoroge (pictured above) is a pastry and bakery chef with 6 years experience working with world class hotels including Utalii Hotel, Safari Park Hotel, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Radisson Blu, Movenpick Hotel and Emara by Ole Sereni.