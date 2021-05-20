Coffee is recognized as the world's most popular beverage and chocolate is named as the world's most popular sweet treat.
The perfect Espresso Brownie recipe for chocolate and coffee lovers [Pulse Contributor's Recipe]
Combine your love for coffee and chocolate in these brownies
Rarely do these two universally loved elements combine, but when they do! My oh my!
Pastry Chef Nicholas Njoroge has graced the Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist column with a delectable Espresso Brownie recipe that is definitely a must try.
Ingredients
1 cup + 7 tablespoons All Purpose Flour
8 tablespoons Cocoa Powder
1 cup Dark Chocolate
12 tablespoons Unsalted Butter
1 cup Sugar
3 Eggs
180 ml Coffee
Procedure
- Combine flour and cocoa powder
- Melt chocolate with butter together
- Whisk in sugar to the melted butter and sugar
- Add eggs one at a time to the melted butter and sugar
- Beat for two minutes
- Fold in dry ingredients the flour to the butter mixture
- Bake at a temperature of 180°C for 25 to 30 minutes.
The foregoing is a Recipe submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.
Chef Nicholas Njoroge (pictured above) is a pastry and bakery chef with 6 years experience working with world class hotels including Utalii Hotel, Safari Park Hotel, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Radisson Blu, Movenpick Hotel and Emara by Ole Sereni.
Chef Nicholas also lectures at the Doan Educational Institute while running his own bakery business, Chef Nick Delicacies.
