RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

Amos Robi

Kenyans face a challenge due to unique geographical and physiological factors

A Kenyan climber mountaineering
Mount Everest, towering at 8,848 meters above sea level, stands as the ultimate test of human endurance and determination.

While many climbers have reached its summit, only a select few have achieved this feat without the use of supplemental oxygen.

For Kenyans, the challenge is even more daunting due to unique geographical and physiological factors that make such an ascent nearly impossible.

At the extreme altitudes of Everest, the air is perilously thin, containing only about a third of the oxygen available at sea level.

This drastic reduction in oxygen leads to a condition known as hypoxia, where the body struggles to get the oxygen it needs to function.

For climbers, this can result in severe fatigue, impaired judgment, and potentially life-threatening conditions such as high-altitude pulmonary oedema (HAPE) and high-altitude cerebral oedema (HACE).

The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui
Kenya's location on the equator means its residents are accustomed to a stable, warm climate with minimal seasonal variation.

This consistent environment does not provide the natural acclimatization to colder, hypoxic conditions found at high altitudes.

Unlike residents of high-altitude regions who have adapted over generations to thinner air, Kenyans typically lack this physiological advantage.

Mount Kenya, the highest peak in Kenya, reaches an altitude of 5,199 meters. While significant, it falls short of providing the extreme altitude exposure necessary to prepare climbers for the conditions on Everest.

This means Kenyan climbers have limited opportunities to acclimatise to the severe hypoxia experienced above 8,000 meters, often referred to as the 'Death Zone.'

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Acclimatisation is crucial for any high-altitude ascent, allowing the body to adjust to lower oxygen levels.

This process is particularly vital for climbs without supplemental oxygen. Climbers must spend extended periods at intermediate altitudes to allow their bodies to produce more red blood cells, enhancing their oxygen-carrying capacity.

For Kenyans, the lack of local high-altitude training grounds complicates this essential preparation.

Individuals born and raised at high altitudes often have enhanced oxygen utilisation efficiency, a crucial adaptation for surviving in low-oxygen environments.

This includes a higher concentration of haemoglobin in their blood, greater lung capacity, and more efficient circulatory systems.

Climbers and sherpas on Mt. EverestBusiness Insider
Kenyans, however, do not have these adaptations, putting them at a significant disadvantage when climbing without supplemental oxygen.

High-altitude environments place immense stress on the body, particularly on muscle efficiency and endurance.

Climbers need to maintain their strength and stamina over extended periods of physical exertion in oxygen-deprived conditions.

While Kenyans excel in endurance sports like long-distance running, the specific muscle efficiency required for sustained high-altitude climbing without supplemental oxygen is different and requires specialised conditioning.

The psychological demands of climbing Everest without supplemental oxygen are profound.

Severe hypoxia can cause cognitive impairments, hallucinations, and extreme fatigue, all of which challenge a climber’s mental resilience.

Kenyan climbers, without the gradual acclimatisation and experience in similar extreme conditions, might find the psychological strain of such an ascent overwhelming.

Mountaineering, especially at the level required to summit Everest without supplemental oxygen, is an expensive endeavour.

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
The cost includes specialised training, high-altitude gear, and multiple acclimatisation trips to suitable peaks, often located far from Kenya.

For many Kenyan climbers, these financial and logistical barriers are significant hurdles that limit their access to necessary preparation and support.

