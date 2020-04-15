This week Pulselive hopped on the Dalgona Coffee wave and we whipped up a cup that can turn any coffee hater into a believer!

As always, we also put in a twist that will make your followers on the gram triple tap on that post!

A quick origin tale to this special brew...whipped/beaten coffee has been popular for a while now enjoyed originally by people in India, Pakistan and Macau in China.

It went viral on the web after a Korean TV show nicknamed it "Dalgona" for it's resemblance to a Korean sponge candy.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: The trending whipped Dalgona Coffee with cocoa

The Pulselive Twist for Dalgona Coffee

We've sweetened up this yummy beverage with honey. The honey gospel is one that has been preached for years and we all know it does wonders for the skin. In this recipe, however, honey works well to sweeten the chocolate milk and blend well with that bitter coffee after taste. It also gets rid of that unflattering 'coffee breathe'.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: The trending whipped Dalgona Coffee with cocoa

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Instant Coffee powder

2 tablespoons Sugar

2 tablespoons Hot Water

2 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup Milk (cold)

Ice Cubes

Whisk or Electric Mixer

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Ingredients for Dalgona Coffee with cocoa

Method

In a bowl pour the coffee powder, sugar and hot water.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Coffee, sugar and water mixture for whipped Dalgona Coffee with cocoa

Using your whisk or electric mixer beat the mixture until it foams to the desired consistency. With the whisk it should take 10 minutes while an electric mixer will take 5 minutes.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: Whipped coffee, sugar and water mixture for Dalgona Coffee with cocoa

Pour honey around the mug to form a beautiful pattern

Fill a mug 3/4 way with the cold milk. Mix in the cocoa powder.

Add ice cubes to the chocolate milk.

Add the Dalgona coffee foam and top it up with chocolate shavings, chocolate biscuits or sprinkles.

The honey will dissolve into the milk quickly so take a million photos for the gram and post. Then take a straw and enjoy your Dalgona delicacy.

Recipe with a Pulselive twist: The trending whipped Dalgona Coffee with cocoa (serving suggestion)

