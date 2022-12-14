Red chilli: 5 side effects of overeating this spice

So, you must ensure you don’t consume too much of it. Keep an eye out for these symptoms to determine whether or not you are consuming too much red chilli.

Here are 7 signs of eating too much red chilli:

Stomach ulcer

Studies have shown that consuming too much red chilli powder may make you more likely to have stomach ulcers. Additionally, this illness may prove to be fatal for you. “Aflatoxin, which red chillies contain, increases the chance of getting stomach ulcers, liver cirrhosis, and even colon cancer in some situations.

Digestive issues

Red chillies contain capsaicin, which can irritate your digestive system and cause a number of problems like heartburn, acid reflux, loose stools, gas or a loss of appetite. After consuming hot or spicy foods, you might feel satisfied at first, but after some time, you might sense that something is wrong with your digestive system. Try to limit your intake of red chilli.

Blisters and rashes

Red chilli can make breathing difficult, lead to mouth sores, and trigger uncontrolled vomiting. Additionally, a red chilli sensitivity might result in a rash or an irritated mouth, which can spread an infection.

Nausea and vomiting

Consuming red chilli in excess might have detrimental effects on your health. It could cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. After consuming too many chillies, you can try ice cream, cottage cheese, or cold milk to calm your stomach.

Increase stress levels