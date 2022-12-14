ADVERTISEMENT
Red chilli: 5 side effects of overeating this spice

Berlinda Entsie

Red chilli is used as a taste enhancer and seasoning, but too much of it has certain negative consequences.

Red chilli powder
Most of us enjoy spicy foods despite being unaware of their disadvantages and side effects. Eating too much red chilli, which makes our food hot and spicy, can cause heartburn or digestive problems. It doesn’t stop there; it can also cause serious health problems.

So, you must ensure you don’t consume too much of it. Keep an eye out for these symptoms to determine whether or not you are consuming too much red chilli.

  • Stomach ulcer

Studies have shown that consuming too much red chilli powder may make you more likely to have stomach ulcers. Additionally, this illness may prove to be fatal for you. “Aflatoxin, which red chillies contain, increases the chance of getting stomach ulcers, liver cirrhosis, and even colon cancer in some situations.

  • Digestive issues

Red chillies contain capsaicin, which can irritate your digestive system and cause a number of problems like heartburn, acid reflux, loose stools, gas or a loss of appetite. After consuming hot or spicy foods, you might feel satisfied at first, but after some time, you might sense that something is wrong with your digestive system. Try to limit your intake of red chilli.

  • Blisters and rashes

Red chilli can make breathing difficult, lead to mouth sores, and trigger uncontrolled vomiting. Additionally, a red chilli sensitivity might result in a rash or an irritated mouth, which can spread an infection.

  • Nausea and vomiting

Consuming red chilli in excess might have detrimental effects on your health. It could cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. After consuming too many chillies, you can try ice cream, cottage cheese, or cold milk to calm your stomach.

  • Increase stress levels

The spice in chilli is provided by capsaicin; this substance can become harmful if you eat too much of it. Batra says, “When consumed in excess, the spice causes the body to release endorphins, a hormone your body releases when it feels pain or stress.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

