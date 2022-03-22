RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Meet tourist using bitcoin to travel to 40 countries in just 400 days

Cyprian Kimutai

He is currently traversing around Kenya

Paco de la India, is currently in Kenya as he continuous his journey to visit 40 countries in 400 days living on Bitcoin only.
His marathon dubbed Run With Bitcoin started more than six months ago making Kenya his eighth country on the tour.

In an interview with Forbes, Paco revealed he was inspired to travel around the world after reading, Around the World in Seventy-Two Days by Elizabeth Cochran Seaman who travelled around the world in 72 days from 1889 through to 1890.

Another book that inspired Run With Bitcoin, is “The Bitcoin Standard” by Saifedean Ammous.

Paco says that after reading it, he became disillusioned with the paper money and decided that such an act could show the world the power of bitcoin and the caring community.

In the interview with Forbes, Paco revealed, he is always looking for people and places that accept Bitcoin payments for food, accommodation, transport, and gear.

On social networks, he reports on every bitcoin transaction and impresses subscribers with hiking stories.

Paco also revealed his journey was not short of challenges. During a visit to Sri Lanka, he lost his apartment keys. After asking for a spare copy from the owner, he went to a neighboring town to make a duplicate of the keys.

There was a power outage in the city, which forced him to linger and tell the locksmith about himself, who later accepted Satoshi for the work he had done. Satoshi is the name given to the smallest Bitcoin unit. This is the equivalent of how cents work for shillings.

Another challenge he frequently faces is people trying to swindle him based on the assumption that Bitcoin owners have a lot of liquid cash.

According to Paco, he plans on visiting Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritius, Ethiopia and Nigeria as soon as he finishes his trip around Kenya.

By the end of his tour in Africa, Paco is looking to connect other African bitcoin owners to make it possible for the first Bitcoin conference "held by Africans and for Africans."

Cyprian Kimutai

