Two of the most notable fermented milk products are 'maruranu' from the Kisii and Kuria communities and 'mursik' from the Kalenjin community.

While both serve as important dietary and cultural elements, they exhibit distinct characteristics in their preparation, flavour, and cultural significance.

Maruranu - The Kisii/Kuria Delicacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Maruranu is a traditional fermented milk product from the Kisii and Kuria communities in western Kenya.

This delicacy is celebrated not only for its unique taste but also for its health benefits and cultural significance.

Preparation process

The preparation of maruranu involves a meticulous process that begins with the collection of fresh milk, primarily from cows.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The milk is then boiled to eliminate any harmful bacteria and subsequently cooled. Once cooled, it is poured into a special container where it allowed to fermanent. No additives or herbs are added to the milk before, during or after the fermantation process.

This process can take several days, during which the milk thickens and develops a slightly tangy flavour.

Cultural significance

Maruranu is more than just a dietary, it is a symbol of hospitality and communal bonding. It is often served during family gatherings and is served alongside ugali and sweet potatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preparation and sharing of maruranu reinforce family ties and cultural identity within the Kisii and Kuria communities.

Mursik - The Kalenjin staple

Mursik, on the other hand, is a renowned fermented milk product among the Kalenjin community in Kenya's Rift Valley region.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for its distinctive appearance and taste, mursik is a product of a rich cultural heritage.

Preparation process

The preparation of mursik also begins with fresh cow's milk, which is boiled and then left to cool.

The cooled milk is then transferred into a 'sotet,' a traditional gourd specially prepared for this purpose.

Before the milk is poured in, the gourd is treated by smoking it with specific herbs and branches, such as 'senetwet' (Solanum incanum), which not only imparts a unique flavour but also acts as a preservative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fermentation process for mursik typically lasts several days, during which the milk undergoes a transformation, developing a rich, tangy flavour and a thick consistency.

The addition of charcoal from the smoked herbs gives mursik its characteristic speckled appearance and slightly gritty texture.

Cultural significance

For the Kalenjin, mursik is a symbol of cultural pride and identity. It is traditionally consumed during ceremonies, rites of passage, and as a post-run refreshment for athletes, given the Kalenjin's reputation for producing world-class runners.

The preparation of mursik is often a communal activity, involving various family members, thus reinforcing communal bonds and passing down traditions through generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Distinct Differences

While both maruranu and mursik are fermented milk products integral to their respective communities, several differences set them apart: