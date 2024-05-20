The sports category has moved to a new website.

Differences that distinguish Kisii fermented milk 'maruranu' from 'mursik' of Kalenjin

Amos Robi

Maruranu is a traditional fermented milk product from the Kisii and Kuria communities, while mursik is the fermented milk product among the Kalenjin

A collage of fermented milk, Maruranu and Murski
Kenya's diverse cultures boast a rich tapestry of culinary traditions, with fermented milk products standing out as cherished staples among various ethnic groups.

Two of the most notable fermented milk products are 'maruranu' from the Kisii and Kuria communities and 'mursik' from the Kalenjin community.

While both serve as important dietary and cultural elements, they exhibit distinct characteristics in their preparation, flavour, and cultural significance.

Maruranu is a traditional fermented milk product from the Kisii and Kuria communities in western Kenya.

This delicacy is celebrated not only for its unique taste but also for its health benefits and cultural significance.

The preparation of maruranu involves a meticulous process that begins with the collection of fresh milk, primarily from cows.

Maruranu fermented milk
The milk is then boiled to eliminate any harmful bacteria and subsequently cooled. Once cooled, it is poured into a special container where it allowed to fermanent. No additives or herbs are added to the milk before, during or after the fermantation process.

This process can take several days, during which the milk thickens and develops a slightly tangy flavour.

Maruranu is more than just a dietary, it is a symbol of hospitality and communal bonding. It is often served during family gatherings and is served alongside ugali and sweet potatoes.

The preparation and sharing of maruranu reinforce family ties and cultural identity within the Kisii and Kuria communities.

Mursik, on the other hand, is a renowned fermented milk product among the Kalenjin community in Kenya's Rift Valley region.

Mursik being served
Known for its distinctive appearance and taste, mursik is a product of a rich cultural heritage.

The preparation of mursik also begins with fresh cow's milk, which is boiled and then left to cool.

The cooled milk is then transferred into a 'sotet,' a traditional gourd specially prepared for this purpose.

Before the milk is poured in, the gourd is treated by smoking it with specific herbs and branches, such as 'senetwet' (Solanum incanum), which not only imparts a unique flavour but also acts as a preservative.

The fermentation process for mursik typically lasts several days, during which the milk undergoes a transformation, developing a rich, tangy flavour and a thick consistency.

The addition of charcoal from the smoked herbs gives mursik its characteristic speckled appearance and slightly gritty texture.

For the Kalenjin, mursik is a symbol of cultural pride and identity. It is traditionally consumed during ceremonies, rites of passage, and as a post-run refreshment for athletes, given the Kalenjin's reputation for producing world-class runners.

The preparation of mursik is often a communal activity, involving various family members, thus reinforcing communal bonds and passing down traditions through generations.

Mursik (Pikstagram)
While both maruranu and mursik are fermented milk products integral to their respective communities, several differences set them apart:

  1. Flavor profile: Maruranu has a subtle flavour derived from the fermentation process, while mursik has a more pronounced herbal and smoky taste due to the specific herbs used in smoking the gourd.
  2. Appearance: Mursik often has a speckled appearance due to the charcoal from smoked herbs, whereas maruranu maintains a more uniform, creamy consistency.
  3. Fermentation process: The types of containers and smoking methods used in the fermentation process differ, contributing to the unique tastes and textures of each product.
  4. Cultural context: Both products hold significant cultural importance, but they are celebrated and consumed in different contexts reflecting the social practices of the Kisii, Kuria, and Kalenjin communities.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

