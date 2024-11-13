Smart tactic for mbuzi lovers to outsmart butchers & beat Christmas price hikes

As Christmas approaches, the familiar scramble for mbuzi begins. For many Kenyans, the festive meal isn’t complete without this delicacy, but every year, we hear ‘Butchers have hiked the prices again!’

It’s no surprise, really—demand skyrockets, and butchers seize the opportunity to make a profit. This situation leaves many last-minute shoppers shelling out far more than they anticipated.

But why does this happen, and how can mbuzi lovers get ahead of these hikes? More importantly, why do so many people fail to save properly, leaving them vulnerable to these inflated prices?

The excuses butchers use to hike prices

It’s not uncommon for butchers to double or even triple their prices as Christmas draws near. To justify the sudden price surge, they often cite several reasons.

The most common reason is simply supply and demand. As more people rush to buy mbuzi, the demand naturally causes prices to spike.

Some butchers often claim that transport costs increase around the festive season, as suppliers bring goats from remote areas to meet the high demand in urban centres. This added cost, they argue, is passed down to the customer.

In some cases, butchers may mention that the goats are more expensive because they’ve been fed and fattened to ensure they are of high quality.

Why many Kenyans fail to save for their Christmas mbuzi

Despite knowing that the festive season brings price hikes, many people fail to plan or save adequately for their Christmas mbuzi.

Many Kenyans get caught up in the hustle of life and need to remember to save for Christmas early.

By the time they realise it’s time to buy mbuzi, prices are already rising, and we’re left with no option but to pay the premium.

For others, it’s simply a case of not setting aside enough money. Despite having the best intentions, without a solid plan in place, saving can fall by the wayside.

And when the time comes to make the purchase, their budget falls short.

Life also has a way of throwing curveballs, and sometimes, unexpected expenses arise, eating into whatever savings were meant for the Christmas feast. Medical bills, school fees, or car repairs can all derail holiday plans.

Beating the price hikes with smart tactics

So, how can mbuzi lovers outsmart butchers and avoid falling victim to these excuses? The answer lies in strategic planning and utilising smart financial tools.

1. Start early with a Money Pool

One of the best ways to avoid last-minute financial strain is by starting early. LOOP offers a Money Pool feature, which allows you to pool resources with friends, family, or even neighbours.

By contributing small amounts over time, you can easily save enough for your mbuzi without feeling the pinch of the festive season price hikes.

A Money Pool helps spread the cost, making it easier for everyone involved. Instead of one person bearing the full brunt of the expense, everyone chips in, and you’re ready to purchase

Achieve more with LOOP

LOOP is more than just a banking app; it’s a lifestyle platform designed to make everyday tasks more manageable.

Whether it’s saving for a Christmas mbuzi or paying your recurring bills, LOOP provides convenience, affordability, and peace of mind.

This Christmas, don’t let the butchers dictate your spending. With LOOP, you can outsmart the price hikes, save effortlessly, and enjoy your mbuzi without breaking the bank.