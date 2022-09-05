Strong signs you aren't eating enough carbohydrates regularly

While foods rich carbohydrates like rice, potatoes, posho and matoke are very popular within Ugandan communities, there are some dieticians that have given carbs a lot bad press with many blaming carbs as the main cause of weight gain.

Pulse

Experts say that if you are looking to lose weight, cutting down the quantity of carbohydrate intake may not be a great idea. However, limiting consumption of highly processed foods like cookies, sodas, mayonnaise, chips and so on may be the right move. But cutting down carbs may cause you more harm than good.

Here is how you can tell that you may be carbs-deficient:

Fatigue

Carbs are the body's main source of fuel. So, if you reduce your carb intake significantly, you'll likely notice a depletion of your energy levels. Carbohydrates are able to provide a more rapid source of energy to enable us to function optimally, both cognitively and physically.

Brain Fog

The brain requires glucose, which is broken down from carbs, to function optimally. So, when you haven't consumed enough carbs, you may find yourself in a bad mood and struggle to concentrate. Consuming carbs alongside protein helps to support the production of tryptophan, which is then converted into serotonin, also known as the happy hormone.

Digestion issues

When all sources of carbohydrates are removed, the digestive system is often the first indicator things are not quite right. This usually manifests in the form of constipation or diarrhoea. The key nutrient to maintaining healthy bowels and digestion is fibre. Both soluble and insoluble forms of fibre help to remove waste and regulate the speed of digestion and bowel transit time. Although some fibre can be obtained by non-starchy vegetables, it is much more difficult for people following a low carbohydrate diet to meet their daily fibre requirements.

Constant hunger and food cravings