After partee after partee all December, Kenyans are now having a tough time yet January is just starting.

In December, people were just sharing photos of the delicacies they were eating. Chicken, mbuzi, beef, pilau and the likes were the only foods we saw on social media. Now that the festivities are over, it's time to get back to reality. And as usual, January is usually one of the hardest months since people tend to spend a lot of money in December.

If the photos people are sharing are anything to go by, then it's clear that this Njaanuary is no different. Have a look at some of the foods that Kenyans are now eating:

1. Too white for life. Any who, life goes on. Some tomatoes could have at least improved the appearance.

Upishi zone(Facebook)

2. Beef for who? Rice madondo is the current thing until we get the next pay cheque.

Rice beans (Let's cook Kenyan meals - Facebook)

3. When things are too tough, just pass by the kibanda, get some boiled githeri, make some tea and you are good to go. We need to save the gas remember?

Githeri chai (Let's cook Kenyan meals - Facebook)

4. Who would dare eat such a meal in December? In January, we don't really mind eating all these carbs so long as it fills the stomach.

What Kenyans are eating in January (Let's cook Kenyan meals - Facebook)

5. When you can no longer afford chicken, chicken legs and eggs are the next close thing you can have.

January foods (Let's cook Kenyan meals)

6. For now, this is good enough. Call it mashakura or whatever but people got to survive in January.

Surviving in January (Let's cook Kenyan meals - Facebook)

7. Don't know what to say about this food so I'm gonna let you be the judge.

How to survive January (Let's cook Kenyan meals - Facebook)

8. Ugali and omena is one of the best Kenyan meals. Sadly, Kenyans only realize this when they don't have enough money to buy chicken or beef.