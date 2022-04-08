Thrill-seekers in Nairobi are in for even more fun this April as a new outdoor aerial adventure destination just opened its doors, packed with family-friendly fun ahead of the holidays.
Fun activities you can now enjoy in Karen, Nairobi
New outdoor aerial adventure destination that caters to thrill-seekers of all ages, including families
The 'Adrenaline Hub' includes high-speed racing zip lines, freefall jumping into a giant airbag, and a giant swing that flings three people at a time through a 10-metre arc.
Adults with a sense of adventure (while being over 1.4-metres tall and under 120 Kg) can enjoy these activities and more. For younger children, there is a 40-metre kids' zip line to enjoy.
Parents will be able to watch their children take part in the activities, join in themselves, or explore other new additions to The Hub Karen.
The mall hosted a grand launch with a limited crowd prior to officially opening for the wider public on April 3, 2022.
Safety guarantee at JUMP@The Hub
The JUMP brand of aerial adventure activities is provided by Flying Fox, an experienced adventure provider operating to international safety standards. The installation has been fully inspected and certified to EN15567 and ISO4309 standards.
Flying Fox also operates the very successful six-zipline tour in Kereita Forest, Kimende. JUMP’s instructors will be on-site at all times to provide safety training and supervision to both adults and children taking part.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke