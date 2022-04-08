RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Fun activities you can now enjoy in Karen, Nairobi

Authors:

Pulse Mix

New outdoor aerial adventure destination that caters to thrill-seekers of all ages, including families

Giant swing at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Giant swing at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen

Thrill-seekers in Nairobi are in for even more fun this April as a new outdoor aerial adventure destination just opened its doors, packed with family-friendly fun ahead of the holidays.

Recommended articles

The 'Adrenaline Hub' includes high-speed racing zip lines, freefall jumping into a giant airbag, and a giant swing that flings three people at a time through a 10-metre arc.

Adults with a sense of adventure (while being over 1.4-metres tall and under 120 Kg) can enjoy these activities and more. For younger children, there is a 40-metre kids' zip line to enjoy.

Parents will be able to watch their children take part in the activities, join in themselves, or explore other new additions to The Hub Karen.

Thrill seekers at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Thrill seekers at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Wall-climbing at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Wall-climbing at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Family fun at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Family fun at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Family fun at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Family fun at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
The trained crew at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
The trained crew at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Family fun at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Family fun at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Ziplining at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Ziplining at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Airbag jump at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen
Airbag jump at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen Pulse Live Kenya

The mall hosted a grand launch with a limited crowd prior to officially opening for the wider public on April 3, 2022.

The JUMP brand of aerial adventure activities is provided by Flying Fox, an experienced adventure provider operating to international safety standards. The installation has been fully inspected and certified to EN15567 and ISO4309 standards.

Flying Fox also operates the very successful six-zipline tour in Kereita Forest, Kimende. JUMP’s instructors will be on-site at all times to provide safety training and supervision to both adults and children taking part.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah disowns baby Keilah

Mulamwah disowns baby Keilah

Here are 5 ways to make money with your social media account

Here are 5 ways to make money with your social media account

Meet 62-year-old Kenyan planning to conquer Mt Everest

Meet 62-year-old Kenyan planning to conquer Mt Everest

Fun activities you can now enjoy in Karen, Nairobi

Fun activities you can now enjoy in Karen, Nairobi

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

I feel like a young girl now - Field marshal Muthoni wa Kirima

Gilad's daughter to serve in Israeli military as combat medic

Gilad's daughter to serve in Israeli military as combat medic

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

Harmonize splashes Sh500K on huge billboard begging ex-Kajala to take him back

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

Trending

Meet 62-year-old Kenyan planning to conquer Mt Everest

Kenyan mounteneer James Kagambi KG

Fun activities you can now enjoy in Karen, Nairobi

Giant swing at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen