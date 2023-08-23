The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the southern regions of Africa, the indigenous people of the Zulu tribe can be located.

virginity dance
virginity dance

Unique cultural traditions that hold significance within their community. One such practice is the virginity confirmation dance, a ritual observed during marriage ceremonies.

This dance not only serves as a way to celebrate the union between two families but also symbolizes the transition of the bride from her natal family to her husband's family.

According to AFRI WOLRD, during this dance, both families engage in a spirited dancing competition to showcase their respective talents and celebrate the joyous occasion. The dance is a traditional means of expressing cultural pride and demonstrating unity.

An important aspect of this dance involves the bride performing a solo routine. She steps forward gracefully, executing a series of dance moves that reflect her journey from childhood to womanhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of her routine includes a distinctive step in which she raises one leg while the other remains grounded, in front of her mother-in-law.

The bride's mother-in-law plays a significant role during the performance. She observes the bride's dance closely, drawing upon her experience and wisdom. Through this observance, it is believed that she can discern the bride's virginity status while her leg is raised.

However, the exact method by which she assesses this remains a closely guarded secret, known only to those within the tribe.

It's important to note that this practice is deeply rooted in the Zulu tribe's cultural heritage and is approached with a great deal of respect and reverence. As societies evolve, so too do their customs and beliefs.

While the virginity confirmation dance has historical significance, it's essential to approach discussions about such practices with cultural sensitivity and an understanding of the complexities surrounding them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

5 signs he's about to play you

5 signs he's about to play you

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

___8869818___2018___9___18___14___wodaabe4

See the tribe that allows you to steal another man’s wife

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

(L-R) Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh [Pinterest]

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces