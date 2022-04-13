These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Third Mainland Bridge used to be the longest bridge in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge was built in Cairo.
1. 6th October Bridge
The 6th October Bridge is located in Cairo, Egypt. It is a highway that is 20.5km long. The bridge is built across the Nile River and was completed in 1996.
2. Third Mainland Bridge
The Third Mainland Bridge, also known as the Ibrahim Babangida Bridge, is a 10.5 km bridge in Lagos, Nigeria. It was opened in 1990 and is one of the three bridges connecting the Lagos Island to the Lagos mainland.
3. Suez Canal Bridge
The Suez Canal Bridge is located El Qantara in Egypt, spanning over a distance of 3.9 km and connecting Africa and Eurasia. It is also called Shohada 25 January Bridge.
4. Mozambique Island Bridge
Mozambique Island Bridge is located on the Island of Mozambique. It is a 3.8 km bridge crossing over the Indian Ocean and connecting the Island of Mozambique to the mainland. It was completed in 1969.
5. Dona Ana Bridge
Dona Ana Bridge is a rail bridge, built across the Zambezi River. It spans a distance of 3.67 km and connects the towns of Mutarara and Vila de Sena. It was completed in 1934.
