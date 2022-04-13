RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

See the bridges that have broken records as the longest bridges on the continent.

These are the longest bridges in Africa
These are the longest bridges in Africa

Third Mainland Bridge used to be the longest bridge in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge was built in Cairo.

Recommended articles

Here are the list:

6th October Bridge. [orangesmile]
6th October Bridge. [orangesmile] Pulse Nigeria

The 6th October Bridge is located in Cairo, Egypt. It is a highway that is 20.5km long. The bridge is built across the Nile River and was completed in 1996.

Third Mainland Bridge. [Wikipedia]
Third Mainland Bridge. [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

The Third Mainland Bridge, also known as the Ibrahim Babangida Bridge, is a 10.5 km bridge in Lagos, Nigeria. It was opened in 1990 and is one of the three bridges connecting the Lagos Island to the Lagos mainland.

Suez Canal Bridge. [Wikimedia]
Suez Canal Bridge. [Wikimedia] Pulse Nigeria

The Suez Canal Bridge is located El Qantara in Egypt, spanning over a distance of 3.9 km and connecting Africa and Eurasia. It is also called Shohada 25 January Bridge.

Mozambique Island Bridge. [Opera news]
Mozambique Island Bridge. [Opera news] Pulse Nigeria

Mozambique Island Bridge is located on the Island of Mozambique. It is a 3.8 km bridge crossing over the Indian Ocean and connecting the Island of Mozambique to the mainland. It was completed in 1969.

Dona Ana Bridge. [wikimedia]
Dona Ana Bridge. [wikimedia] Pulse Nigeria

Dona Ana Bridge is a rail bridge, built across the Zambezi River. It spans a distance of 3.67 km and connects the towns of Mutarara and Vila de Sena. It was completed in 1934.

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

Singer Akothee opens up on battling depression days after turning 41

Singer Akothee opens up on battling depression days after turning 41

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Brides-to-be: Here are some tips to follow when you are officially a wife

Brides-to-be: Here are some tips to follow when you are officially a wife

Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster? Here's what to know

Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster? Here's what to know

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

[Photos] David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's £3million wedding

[Photos] David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's £3million wedding

Trending

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Fun activities you can now enjoy in Karen, Nairobi

Giant swing at Nairobi outdoor aerial adventure destination, JUMP at The Hub - Karen

Meet 62-year-old Kenyan planning to conquer Mt Everest

Kenyan mounteneer James Kagambi KG