Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Akinola Victoria

Weddings are undeniably special and such a special occasion calls for a special place.

Locations for a destination wedding in Africa

First and foremost, what do I mean by 'destination wedding'? A destination wedding is a wedding ceremony held outside of the couple's hometown. It typically requires travel for most of the people involved.

A destination wedding involves picturesque views, small guests, and is usually very intimate. This article looks at some of the top locations for a destination wedding in Africa.

1. Zanzibar, Tanzania

With its spectacularly picturesque beaches, turquoise water, historical buildings, and architecture, Zanzibar is perfect for beach weddings. It provides a backdrop of white sand and tall palms waving in the background. The sea breeze provides a relaxing atmosphere for the guests throughout the ceremony.

2. Victoria Falls, Zambia

One of the natural wonders of the world, Victoria Falls is sure to make your special day even more memorable. The beautiful waterfall is set on the Zambezi River which runs between Zimbabwe and Zambia. Victoria Falls is a regal wedding destination that boasts of serene lagoons, wildlife, and unique islands as backdrops that create the most picture-perfect wedding.

3. Kajuru Castle, Nigeria

Located in southern Kaduna, Kajuru castle is a grand castle that offers everything you'd wish for in a venue for a romantic intimate wedding, especially for fairy tail lovers. The castle appears to have been plucked right out of Scotland and planted in the middle of Kajuru. Complete with turrets, an armory, and a dungeon, the Kajuru castle is a perfect place to exchange the forever vow.

4. Mauritius

The beauty of Mauritius is so divine and captivating that Mark Twain, the American novelist once wrote that heaven was modeled after Mauritius. The extraordinarily stunning beaches with sapphire-blue waters and also the abundance of some of the rarest species of birds in Mauritius are its unique claims to fame. The culinary excellence in Mauritius is like the extra topping on your ice cream when it comes to your wedding reception. No wonder Mauritius claims one of the top places to tie the knot.

5. The Namib desert

Being 55 million years old, the Namib desert is an extraordinary place to tie the knot, surrounded by dunes and enormous wide skies. The Namib desert offers some of the most unique and aesthetic wedding photographs and also some exciting after ceremony activities. For example, the guests can take an exciting hot air balloon ride over the desert or hop on an exhilarating helicopter tour.

These locations and many more are the best places to have your destination wedding in Africa because your wedding should not be boring.

Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

