CS Balala overjoyed after conquering Mt Kenya [Photos]

CS Balala made it to the top of the Lenana peak which is 4985 metres above sea level.

“I made it to the summit of Mt. Kenya! At 06:50 AM, 17th May 2022,” he announced after the fete.

He also shared images of the trek, including the majestic Lake Michaelson.

The lake is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Kenya. It stands beneath Mt Kenya's third-highest peak, Lenana

It is estimated that the majority of 15,000 annual visitors to the Mt Kenya National Park climb to Lenana. In contrast, approximately only 200 people reach summit Nelion, and a daring 50 reach summit Batian, the two highest peaks.

62-year-old Kenyan conquers Mt Everest

CS Balala’s fete comes just days after a 62-year-old retired teacher James Kagambi made history as the first Kenyan to summit Mt Everest, the highest mountain in the world.

Kagambi, also known as KG, reached the summit of Mt. Everest on Thursday, May 12, after a hard 40-day journey.

"The Full Circle Everest team led by Philip Henderson from California has made history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the summit, the highest mountain on earth," Jiban Ghimire, managing director at Shangri-La Nepal Treks, confirmed to the Himalayan Times.

Other climbers who accompanied James included Phil Henderson, Manoah Ainuu, Fred Campbell, Abby Dione, Thomas Moore, Desmond “Dom” Mullins, Rosemary Saal, and Eddie Taylor.

Before beginning his climbing career in 1987, Kagambi worked as a school teacher, sports coach, and traditional African music tutor.

In the same year, he was hired as a NOLS field teacher (National Outdoor Leadership School) in the US.

He spent almost 13 years as an outdoor instructor in the wilderness, teaching hiking, climbing, and mountaineering in Africa, Chile, and the United States.

KG has also taken part in NOLS climbing programs in Patagonia, Alaska, East Africa, and India on a regular basis.

He has also completed three of the Seven Summits and represented Africa in the 1992 Eiger Peace Climb organized by the United Nations.

KG has guided climbs on Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya since the 1990s. He trains search and rescue teams on Mount Kenya, Kilimanjaro, and the Rwenzoris.

In Kenya, he has been recognized and honoured for his long-term contributions to the areas of rock climbing and mountaineering.