Travel to New Zealand from Kenya: Top destinations

As a traveller, you can't help but be intrigued by the wild and wonderful world of New Zealand. From the stunningly beautiful landscapes to the unique wildlife, there is so much to see and do in this country that it's hard to know where to start.

If you’re going from Kenya, you just need to make sure you have the right documents. Whether you’re just transiting and need a New Zealand transit visa online application, or you need a tourist visa, they’re easy to get online. Then you can start planning your trip to this incredible country.

Auckland

Auckland is a city that's easy to fall in love with. It's got all the charm of a small town, but it's also one of the most exciting cities in the world. The people here are friendly and welcoming, and the city itself is full of amazing things to do.

Auckland has a lot to offer tourists who visit—you can check out the Sky Tower (New Zealand's tallest building), go to a rugby game or concert at Western Springs Stadium, or take a tour through Auckland Zoo.

Queenstown

Queenstown is one of the most beautiful places in the world, so it should be on your list of places to visit. It's known for its natural beauty and adventure activities.

You can jump off cliffs into rivers with a bungee cord or ride a jet boat down the Shotover River through narrow canyons. If you prefer to stay dry, there are lots of other activities, like hiking through rainforests or exploring caves by lantern light

Nelson

Nelson is a vibrant, arty town that is full of independent shops. There are also many galleries and museums to visit: check out the Nelson Museum, which has over 6,000 artefacts on display.

If you want to get out into nature, there are many hiking trails around the area. You can even take a horseback riding tour through the mountains or go hiking in one of the national parks.

Stewart Island

Stewart Island is a small, beautiful island that is located off of the South Island of New Zealand. It's known for its beautiful scenery, friendly people, and rich history.

It has a beautiful wilderness that is virtually untouched by humans, and it offers some of the most spectacular views on Earth. There are hiking trails, beaches, wildlife viewing opportunities, and even a historic lighthouse on the island.

Rotorua

Rotorua is a city in New Zealand that has been known for its geothermal activity since the 1800s. It's home to hot springs, geysers, mud pools, and more—but it's also home to a vibrant community of people who live there, who have shaped this place into what it is today.

You can go hiking through the nearby forest or take a dip in one of the hot springs that dot the landscape. If you're feeling more adventurous, you can even visit a Maori cultural show, where you'll learn about their history and culture.

Napier

Napier is the city of art and culture, with an abundance of art galleries and museums to explore. The city has been home to many famous artists, including painter Colin McCahon, sculptor Toss Woollaston, and photographer Tim Wilson.

Napier's beachside location makes it a great place to go for a swim or walk along the pier. There are plenty of parks and gardens as well.

Fiordland

Fiordland is a place where you can immerse yourself in nature, and all the things that come with it.

You'll want to be sure to bring your camera—the mountains are tall and rugged, the water is clear and blue, and the animals are absolutely everywhere.

The area has some of the most diverse natural landscapes in the world, from mountains to glaciers to rainforests. You'll also find many types of animals here, including kiwis and penguins.

Paihia

Paihia is the main town of the Bay of Islands, located in the northern part of New Zealand's North Island. It's known as a popular tourist destination, and its main attractions include several beaches, a marine reserve, and many Maori sites.

Paihia is also home to many restaurants, bars, and cafés. If you're looking for an authentic Kiwi experience, head over to one of Paihia's pubs or bars for some live music and good food.

Glacier Country

Glacier Country is a place that can only be described as otherworldly. The landscape is so unique, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before.

The beauty of the place isn't just limited to the landscape. You'll find yourself surrounded by incredible wildlife, too. There are bears and wolves, foxes and eagles, elk and moose—all sorts of animals that call this place home.

Tongariro National Park

Tongariro National Park is a must-see if you're planning a trip to New Zealand. From hiking the Tongariro Alpine Crossing to visiting the Whakapapa Visitor Centre, you'll be able to explore this beautiful park and see why it's one of the most popular spots in New Zealand.

The park is located on the North Island, near Turangi and Ohakune. There are many activities available for visitors, including hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking.