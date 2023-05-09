The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious & depressed

Temi Iwalaiye

According to a recent study, those who often eat fried foods, especially potato chips are more likely to experience anxiety or sadness.

Eating chips can make you more depressed and anxious [Supertasty]

Researchers from Zhejiang University in China conducted the study which was released in the journal PNAS. Over 11 years, they examined data for more than 140,000 individuals who eat fried foods, especially potato chips or as the American says, french fries.

The scientists hypothesised that one reason would be the presence of an ingredient called acrylamide, which is produced when some foods are cooked at extremely high temperatures in fried dishes. The researchers noted that "anxiety- and depressive-like behaviours" are associated with acrylamide.

The findings revealed a 12% higher risk of anxiety and a 7% higher risk of depression in people who frequently consumed fried food. The most affected groups were men and young people.

Other scientist believe that people who are depressed will naturally turn to foods like chips.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

