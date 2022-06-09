Why you need to stay at the Best Western hotel while in Kisumu

Located in the heart of the majestic city and just seven kilometres from Kisumu International Airport, the Best Western hotel is the most desirable hotel for all kinds of guests, from the hip and youthful to the corporate and business folk.

Set in one of the most serene and Arcadian locations in the county, the hotel is the epitome of the best location one can ever imagine.

Pulse Live Kenya

Immediately, after one arrives at Kisumu, the heat and humidity hits one like a tonne of bricks, however, the Best Western hotel has been specifically designed and placed to provide the best cooling experience one could ever think of.

Located in an area surrounded by the Kajulu Hills and magnificent landscape, the Best Western unsurprisingly stands out. From the gate, the meandering driveway and leading lines give one the impression that one is entering a castle.

The first Branded Hotel in Greater Western Kenya appears to draw inspiration from the famous Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier. The hotel from the outdoors features rectilinear forms and open interiors.

Pulse Live Kenya

The lobby is an airy open space with an oversized L-shaped sofa as well as four tub chairs strategically placed to view the spacious garden. Immediately one enters the lobby, one is greeted by the friendly and charming guest serving agents.

They proceed to offer you a soft drink of one’s choice as they check you into the hotel. Once the check-in has been complete, the guest serving agents usher you to your rooms with a key card in hand.

The hotel boasts 44 states of the art bedrooms ranging from the Executive rooms to Deluxe and finally the Standard rooms. The Executive room has a stylish décor that includes a silk rug with a continuous series of varying but exquisite patterns.

Pulse Live Kenya

The room also features an elegant mid-century-designed sofa that matches the adorning wood beams. The bedroom is quite enormous, featuring a standout king-size bed complimented with a view of the majestic Kisumu as well as the vast and beautiful Lake Victoria.

Two lawson-style couches are perfectly positioned for one to enjoy catching a breeze from the air conditioning if the room gets too hot due to the heat in Kisumu. The Best Western offers guests decent pickings when it comes to matters of food and drinks.

The hotel boasts a restaurant on-site as well as a cocktail lounge. Part of the room rate includes a continental breakfast which is served from 8:00 a.m. There are various choices served à la carte to choose from.

Pulse Live Kenya

The package also includes a plate of in-season quite juicy and tasty fruits from pawpaw to pineapple as well as watermelons just but a few. A pastry basket is available with all the variations of laminated and unlaminated doughs.

Extra items and room service are also available but for at a fee. The Best Western ranks quite high for guests due to its neighbourhood feel as well as the comforting and genuine sense of a serene environment, away from the busy and bustling city of Kisumu.