World’s top 10 fanciest hotel swimming pools

Here are the ten most luxurious hotel pools in the world:

#10 The pool of Four Seasons Safari Lodge, Tanzania

The Four Seasons Safari Lodge in Tanzania is a luxurious accommodation located in the world-famous Serengeti. One of the main features of the hotel is its unique, infinite pool, overlooking a watershed and Serengeti plain.

#9 The pool of San Alfonso del Mar, Algarrobo, Chile

San Alfonso del Mar, located in Algarrobo, Chile, boasts an incredible pool, which in itself is a Guiness record as the world’s largest crystal pool. The 900-metre pool takes approximately 250 million liters of purified and treated seawater to fill. This huge pool is located on the beach in front of the hotel. San Alfonso del Mar uses a special technology, thanks to that the water of the pool is as crystal-clear, turquoise as the sea itself. Moreover, the pool is about nine degrees warmer in summer than the ocean. The pool is so large that guests can try many water sports such as diving, sailing or kayaking.

#8 The pools of Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

Six Senses is one of Thailand’s most exclusive resorts where guests can fully retreat to their own private luxury villa and enjoy their own stunning endless pool in it. Some of these type of pools have their own stall, where guests can also take part in private spa treatments. Guests can also choose from rooms and pools with incredible views of the turquoise waters of Phangnga SixSenses is located on top of a hill just a step away from the white sand beach below it.

#7 The pool of Perivolas Hotel, Santorini

Located in Santorini, Greece, Perivolas Hotel is located on top of a cliff. The „infinity pool” has an incredible view of the Aegean Sea. Buildings around the elegant pool are designed to fit nicely into their natural surroundings and are built in the traditional white style of which Santorini is so famous about. From the shore of the pool it is difficult to tell where the endless pool ends and where the ocean begins, as well as the turquoise sky. The Perivolas Hotel is an absolutely captivating and tranquil place where visitors can simply enjoy the rest or the swim.

#6 Amangani Hotel, USA

Amangani hotel is found among the mountains of Wyoming, where you can enjoy the snow covered landscape in winter while taking enjoying relaxation in the steamy hot pool. The panorama is quite amazing.

#5 Fasano Rio Hotel, Brazil

Of course, it doesn’t have to be a huge pool to feel good in it, if you are in the right place. This is exemplified by the beautiful beach of Rio de Janeiro, on the Copacabana, the Fasano Rio hotel, with its small pool offering such a panoramic view what worth to get on water. Go ahead and make that your desktop picture.

#4 Holiday Inn, Sanghai

This pool extends beyond the wall of the hotel, 24 floors above the streets of the city and the bottom of the pool is made of glass. The end of a thirty-meter-long indoor pool extends beyond the building, so not all but a small part floats in the air, but still gives a dazzling look.

#3 Hotel Cambiran, Switzerland

This pool is situated amid the pristine scenery of the Swiss Alps, and with stunning mountain views in every direction. The environment is unique and captivating. The hotel’s outdoor pool is heated, of course because it is in the Alps.

#2 The pool of Hanging Gardens, Bali

The Ubud Hanging Gardens Luxury Hotel and Spa is located in Bali, boasts an impressive, two-floor, infinity pool that hangs over the jungle. Many have listed this as the best pool in the world. It offers visitors stunning views of the the Pura Penataran Dalem Segara Temple and the scenery of the jungle surrounding the hotel.

#1 The pool of Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

