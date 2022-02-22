World-acclaimed Ghanaian author to grace Books and Arts Festival in Kenya

The World Book and Copyright Day was initiated by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.

It is aimed at encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure through its work with authors, illustrators, publishers, bookshops, and libraries.

"We are honoured to be the host for this important festival that will go a long way in boosting the growth of literature and love of books in Kenya. With education being one of our social responsibility pillars, we will continue to be part of initiatives aimed at enhancing the reading culture among children and the youth.

“African Literature has become a cornerstone of the global literature, it is time to support local authors become the best they can ever be," said a representative from Village Market.

According to the organises exhibitors will be drawn from publishing houses, bookshops, licensing and intellectual rights agencies, learning institutions, illustrators, editors, authors, online content creators and media houses.

Other highlights of the event will be a master class hosted by local authors and a keynote address by a leading international author.

A charity books drive has also been planned as part of the festival to equip libraries across schools in Kenya, an initiative set to increase literacy levels among school-going children.

