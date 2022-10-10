RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Story behind Kenya's only presidential convertible car [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans granted public access to the only presidential convertible vehicle

Lincoln Continental and the Mercedes 300SE vehicles at Uhuru Gardens. Photo courtesy: Kenya Pixels
Lincoln Continental and the Mercedes 300SE vehicles at Uhuru Gardens. Photo courtesy: Kenya Pixels

Kenyans can finally have access to the first and possibly only presidential convertible car; a Lincoln Continental that was gifted to founding father Jomo Kenyatta.

The vehicle was among three cars Kenyatta received from the United States, the two others being a Mercedes Benz 300SE and Rolls Royce.

While the whereabouts of the Mercedes and Rolls Royce were known, the white Lincoln Continental seemed to have been secretly phased out of the convoy after it was used at the first Madaraka Day celebrations in 1963.

Lincoln Continental and the Mercedes 300SE vehicles at Uhuru Gardens. Photo courtesy: Kenya Pixels
Lincoln Continental and the Mercedes 300SE vehicles at Uhuru Gardens. Photo courtesy: Kenya Pixels Pulse Live Kenya

Not much was known or even seen of the spectacular car that is now considered a classic, until recently when the vehicle was made available for public viewing at the Uhuru Gardens Museum along Lang’ata Road.

It sits in all its glory next to the Mercedes Benz 300SE. Both cars seemed to have gone through some repairs and upholstery and are now in mint condition.

The Rolls Royce has severally been spotted at State House during past parties.

The Lincoln Continental received an honourable mention in the memoirs of Jamaica’s Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Dudely Thompson, who recalled being picked up by Kenyatta at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Lincoln Continental and the Mercedes 300SE vehicles at Uhuru Gardens. Photo courtesy: Kenya Pixels
Lincoln Continental and the Mercedes 300SE vehicles at Uhuru Gardens. Photo courtesy: Kenya Pixels Pulse Live Kenya

I looked through the window and saw a grey Lincoln Continental drive up to the plane, and out of it came Jomo Kenyatta,” recalled in his book.

A similar model of Kenyatta’s car forms part of US history in that five months after Madaraka Day, former US President John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, inside a blue 1961 Lincoln Continental.

Read Also

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Story behind Kenya's only presidential convertible car [Photos]

Story behind Kenya's only presidential convertible car [Photos]

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

Heartbreak as Tems unexpectedly cancels Nairobi concert

Heartbreak as Tems unexpectedly cancels Nairobi concert

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Tems

Heartbreak as Tems unexpectedly cancels Nairobi concert

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Lavender Orengo married the love of her life Albert in a ceremony held in the upmarket suburbs of Karen, Nairobi.

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony